10 CS2 pros who play with 4:3 stretched

Despite the advent of the new source engine, numerous CS2 professional players haven’t changed their 4:3 aspect ratio. However, following the recent sub-tick rate controversy, many thought they might switch to the more conventional selections, but that wasn’t the case. Professionals tend to use 4:3 stretched or black bars according to their preference. Between these, most of them opt for stretched scaling.
Most professional CS2 Support players prefer stretched resolution in order to maintain a clear vision and keep them aware of the opposing activity. It helps them aim in a wide range of areas rather than focusing on clearing small angles. Additionally, playing in stretched resolution enlarges the character model, making enemies an easy target to hit.
The following article will highlight the settings of the CS2 professionals who prefer 4:3 stretched.
CS2 professionals who prefer 4:3 stretched
While some CS2 professional players use 16:9 fullscreen rather than black bars or stretched, others still prefer the old-school 4:3 stretched due to its wide range of vision. Here are some names that need no introductions.
1) Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 1236
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 3.09
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
2) Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 800
- Polling Rate: 2000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
3) Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 800
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
4) Nikola “NiKo” Kovač
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 540
- Polling Rate: 2000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 1.35
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
5) Nicolai “device” Reedtz
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 800
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
6) Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 580
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 1.45
- Zoom sensitivity: 0.856
7) Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 680
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 1.7
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
8) Fredrik “REZ” Sterner
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 800
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2
- Zoom sensitivity: 0.8
9) Can “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 920
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2.3
- Zoom sensitivity: 1.1
10) Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1152 x 864
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: Stretched
- Refresh Rate: 240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 840
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2.1
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
That sums up our list of CS2 professional players who use 4:3 resolution in stretched scaling. As evident, most of the CS2 professionals prefer 4:3 stretched due to the visibility. However, at the end of the day, a player must decide which display settings are optimal for them to conquer a fight in-game.
