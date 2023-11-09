10 CS2 pros who play with 4:3 stretched

Despite the advent of the new source engine, numerous CS2 professional players haven’t changed their 4:3 aspect ratio. However, following the recent sub-tick rate controversy, many thought they might switch to the more conventional selections, but that wasn’t the case. Professionals tend to use 4:3 stretched or black bars according to their preference. Between these, most of them opt for stretched scaling.

Most professional CS2 Support players prefer stretched resolution in order to maintain a clear vision and keep them aware of the opposing activity. It helps them aim in a wide range of areas rather than focusing on clearing small angles. Additionally, playing in stretched resolution enlarges the character model, making enemies an easy target to hit.

The following article will highlight the settings of the CS2 professionals who prefer 4:3 stretched.

CS2 professionals who prefer 4:3 stretched

While some CS2 professional players use 16:9 fullscreen rather than black bars or stretched, others still prefer the old-school 4:3 stretched due to its wide range of vision. Here are some names that need no introductions.

1) Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Image via PGL)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 1236

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 3.09

Zoom sensitivity: 1

2) Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov (Image via BLAST)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 800

Polling Rate: 2000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2

Zoom sensitivity: 1

3) Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Image via Twitter/X)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 800

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2

Zoom sensitivity: 1

4) Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač (Image via Twitter/X)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 540

Polling Rate: 2000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 1.35

Zoom sensitivity: 1

5) Nicolai “device” Reedtz

Nicolai “device” Reedtz (Image via BLAST)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 800

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2

Zoom sensitivity: 1

6) Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov (Image via BLAST)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 580

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 1.45

Zoom sensitivity: 0.856

7) Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek

Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek (Image via MOUZ)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 680

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 1.7

Zoom sensitivity: 1

8) Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner (Image via BLAST)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 800

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2

Zoom sensitivity: 0.8

9) Can “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş

Can “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş (Image via HLT)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1024 x 768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 920

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2.3

Zoom sensitivity: 1.1

10) Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo ((Image via Furia)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1152 x 864

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: Stretched

Refresh Rate: 240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 840

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2.1

Zoom sensitivity: 1

That sums up our list of CS2 professional players who use 4:3 resolution in stretched scaling. As evident, most of the CS2 professionals prefer 4:3 stretched due to the visibility. However, at the end of the day, a player must decide which display settings are optimal for them to conquer a fight in-game.

For more CS2-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.