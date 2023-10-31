10 CS2 pros who play with 4:3 black bars

With the advent of CS2’s new source engine, many reckoned that pros would do away with the 4:3 aspect ratio settings. That hasn’t been the case since the majority of the professional players prefer the modified resolution. However, the debate between stretched and black bars scaling has yet to reach a conclusion.

Most of the professional AWPers and entry fraggers tend to use Black bars since they have to focus more on the crosshair than their surroundings. So, in this article, we’ll discuss elite professionals who use 4:3 black bars in CS2 and why they prefer it.

Black bars vs Stretched on CS2

Both these scaling pairs have their pros and cons. Black bars in CS2 reduce the amount of information on a screen so players can only focus on what’s in front of them without having to move their eyes much. However, they will have a hard time shooting the character models as they tend to look smaller and also have a difficult time spotting enemies in their vicinity.

On the other hand, stretched resolution in CS2 helps spot enemies in the player's vicinity quickly and makes the character model bigger. However, they must move their eyes from side to side to cover a large field of vision.

CS2 pros who prefer 4:3 black bars

Using 4:3 Black bars has become a habit for some professionals. Like the earlier versions of games like CS:GO and CS1.6, they tend to use this scaling, with CS2 also witnessing the same pattern.

Having said that, here are some CS2 professionals who prefer 4:3 back bars over stretched.

1) Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Adil “ScreaM” Benriltom (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 800 x 600

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 705

Polling Rate: 500

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2.5

Zoom sensitivity: 1

2) Kenny “kennyS” Schrub

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1024 x 768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 880

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2.2

Zoom sensitivity: 1

3) Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson

Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1440 x 1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 700

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 1.75

Zoom sensitivity: 1.2

4) Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski

Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1024 x 768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 824

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2.06

Zoom sensitivity: 0.92

5) Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli

Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1024 x 768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 600

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 1.5

Zoom sensitivity: 1

6) Henrique “HEN1” Teles

Henrique “HEN1” Teles (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1152 x 864

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 1520

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 3.8

Zoom sensitivity: 1.2

7) Damian “daps” Steele

Damian “daps” Steele (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1152 x 864

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 680

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 1.7

Zoom sensitivity: 1.2

8) Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov

Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1024 x 768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

EDPI: 832

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 1.04

Zoom sensitivity: 1

9) Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1024 x 768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 880

Polling Rate: 4000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 2.2

Zoom sensitivity: 1

10) Pawel “dycha” Dycha

Pawel “dycha” Dycha (Image via HLTV)

Video Settings:

Resolution: 1280 x 960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling: (black bars)

Refresh Rate:240

Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

EDPI: 744

Polling Rate: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

In-game sensitivity: 1.86

Zoom sensitivity: 1

That concludes our list of professionals who use 4:3 black bars in CS2. Ultimately, one's display settings are determined by their preferences. That said, fledgling players must rigorously practice and adapt to these settings to thrive in-game.