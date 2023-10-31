10 CS2 pros who play with 4:3 black bars

With the advent of CS2’s new source engine, many reckoned that pros would do away with the 4:3 aspect ratio settings. That hasn’t been the case since the majority of the professional players prefer the modified resolution. However, the debate between stretched and black bars scaling has yet to reach a conclusion.
Most of the professional AWPers and entry fraggers tend to use Black bars since they have to focus more on the crosshair than their surroundings. So, in this article, we’ll discuss elite professionals who use 4:3 black bars in CS2 and why they prefer it.
Black bars vs Stretched on CS2
Both these scaling pairs have their pros and cons. Black bars in CS2 reduce the amount of information on a screen so players can only focus on what’s in front of them without having to move their eyes much. However, they will have a hard time shooting the character models as they tend to look smaller and also have a difficult time spotting enemies in their vicinity.
On the other hand, stretched resolution in CS2 helps spot enemies in the player's vicinity quickly and makes the character model bigger. However, they must move their eyes from side to side to cover a large field of vision.
CS2 pros who prefer 4:3 black bars
Using 4:3 Black bars has become a habit for some professionals. Like the earlier versions of games like CS:GO and CS1.6, they tend to use this scaling, with CS2 also witnessing the same pattern.
Having said that, here are some CS2 professionals who prefer 4:3 back bars over stretched.
1) Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 800 x 600
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 705
- Polling Rate: 500
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2.5
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
2) Kenny “kennyS” Schrub
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 880
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2.2
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
3) Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1440 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 700
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 1.75
- Zoom sensitivity: 1.2
4) Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 824
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2.06
- Zoom sensitivity: 0.92
5) Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 600
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 1.5
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
6) Henrique “HEN1” Teles
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1152 x 864
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 1520
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 3.8
- Zoom sensitivity: 1.2
7) Damian “daps” Steele
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1152 x 864
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 680
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 1.7
- Zoom sensitivity: 1.2
8) Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- EDPI: 832
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 1.04
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
9) Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 880
- Polling Rate: 4000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 2.2
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
10) Pawel “dycha” Dycha
Video Settings:
- Resolution: 1280 x 960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling: (black bars)
- Refresh Rate:240
Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 400
- EDPI: 744
- Polling Rate: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- In-game sensitivity: 1.86
- Zoom sensitivity: 1
That concludes our list of professionals who use 4:3 black bars in CS2. Ultimately, one's display settings are determined by their preferences. That said, fledgling players must rigorously practice and adapt to these settings to thrive in-game.