ropz CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Robin Kool, mostly known as "ropz," is a professional CS2 player from Estonia. He plays for a US-based Esports organization called Faze Clan. This 23-year-old Major winner has caused a stir in the CS:GO community with his exceptional outplays in clutch situations. With three HLTV MVP awards from numerous tournaments, he is considered one of the best support players ever. Despite being a support player, his extraordinary mechanically gifted aim helped him consistently deliver at the top caliber.

After exiting its beta phase, CS2 is now finally live, and players worldwide are grinding through the rank ladder to be the best. Since some core mechanics in the game have changed, players are experimenting with various in-game settings. While some of the settings are their own, others are used by professional players.

Everything to know about ropz’s CS2 settings in 2023

Before joining mousesports, Robin “ropz” Kool started his career as a Call of Duty player for Team Horizon. After joining the CS:GO pro scene in 2017, ropz has obtained nine trophies in five years. He has been consistent in HLTV’s Top 20 list since 2018 due to his exceptional plays.

ropz began his journey with Faze Clan in January 2022 after spending five successful years with mousesports. This switch was a career turning point for him, as they qualified and won the first LAN event of the year, IEM Katowice 2022. This winning journey was followed by numerous events like ESL Pro League Season 15, 17, and many more. Robin was at the pinnacle of his success.

However, a Major trophy was something big that was missing from his career. But in 2022, he finally fulfilled his dream as he was finally able to lay his hand on a “Major” trophy in his career. Faze won the PGL Major Antwerp trophy and put an end to the haters.

Despite most of the high-profile CS:GO players switching their careers to Valorant, he stayed and improved his gameplay day by day and reached the top. For those who aspire to dominate the CS2 ranked, and FaceIT matches like ropz, here’s a list of his in-game settings:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.77

eDPI: 708

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair Settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: -1000

Green: 0

Red: -1000

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Bob

Launch Options

-novid -tickrate 128

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: CMAA2

Global Shadow Quality: Very High

Model / Texture Detail: Medium

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 16x

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: High

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 1

Color Vibrance: 14

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 50

Contrast: 35

Sharpness: 5

Gamma: Gamma 5

Color Temperature: User Define

AMA: High

Graphic Card Settings

Digital Vibrance: 100%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Zowie EC2-CW

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V2 TKL

Headset: SteelSeries Arctics Pro White

Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro v2

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR II

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

CS2 players can try Robin “ropz” Kool’s settings to get insight into how he’s gifted with such mechanical aim and can consistently rank among the top 20 HLTV players since 2018 despite being quite efficient in his lurking role. We hope he can further step up his game in CS2 and entertain us with his outplays.

