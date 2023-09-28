Twistzz CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, key binds, sensitivity, and more

With the arrival of CS2, we are looking at a complete shift of professionals and players alike into the new Counter-Strike game. One of the many talented professionals who made a name for themselves in Counter-Strike's pro scene is Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken from Canada, who now plays for FaZe Clan.

He is the most decorated North American player, having won the second Intel Grand Slam in 2019 with Team Liquid and the PGL Major in Antwerp with FaZe Clan in 2022, among other S-Tier titles.

Now we await as Twistzz, along with a lot of other professionals, make their debut in CS2's tournaments.

Everything you need to know about Twistzz’s CS2 settings in 2023

Expand Tweet

Twistzz is primarily responsible for FaZe Clan's victory at IEM Cologne in 2022. At 2-2 and 14-14, he produced one of the most inventive plays in Counter-Strike ever, eventually earning the Play of the Year recognition at the Esports Awards. Such moments are uncommon, and they show how talented the athlete is in Counter-Strike.

Having displayed his talent in Counter-Strike, it was clear that he would be dominating the successor, CS2, upon release. And now, just 24 hours after the release, it seems he has found the perfect setup to dominate the game. Here's a more in-depth look at Twistzz's CS2 settings and configurations:

Mouse settings:

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.59

eDPI: 636

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: On

Mouse Acceleration: Off

Crosshair:

Draw outline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -2

Size: 1.5

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

View model:

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob:

Lower Amt: 21

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch options:

-novid -tickrate 128 -allow_third_party_software

Video settings:

Video

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 93%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced video

Global Shadow Quality: Medium

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Peripherals:

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Keyboard: Wooting two HE

Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Mousepad: Zowie G-SR II

Headset: Bose QuietComfort 20

PC specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5800X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Motherboard: MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk

Monitor settings:

Game settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Gamer 1

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 10

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Graphics card settings:

Digital Vibrance: 50%

Expand Tweet

Players who aspire to dominate CS2 matches like Twistzz, should use his settings and presets to their advantage. They must recognize, however, that the pro has spent thousands of hours developing his art, which cannot be recreated by just replicating his settings.