The Esports Awards 2023: Nominees, winners, how to vote, and more

The Esports Awards 2023 has just revealed its first set of finalists for this year. The event will be held at Zouk, one of the most technologically advanced nightclubs in Las Vegas. Established in 2015, this is the most anticipated night in the global esports calendar, as it celebrates the achievements of various individuals, groups, and companies who have contributed immensely to the world of esports.

Per the schedule, fans can vote for their favorites amongst the nominated candidates until November 20. The results will be tallied and declared on November 30. That said, here's a quick rundown of all the nominees across all categories for the Esports Awards 2023.

The Esports Awards 2023 nominees

Multiple individuals, esports organizations, and content creators have been nominated across various categories. Unlike The Game Awards or the Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards, this award ceremony focuses only on esports.

Personalities like Seth "Scump" Abner have also been nominated for an award at the Esports Awards 2023. All nominees for every category in the Esports Awards 2023 are mentioned below:

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma

LOUD

Seth “Scump” Abner

theScore esports

Tribo Gaules

S8ul Esports

Andrew “Judo Sloth”

One True King OTK

Last Free nation

Christian “IWDominate” Rivera

Esports Personality of the Year

Seth “Scump” Abner

Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren

Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta

Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez

Naman “Mortal” Mathur

Victor “Coringa” Augusto

Streamer of the Year

Ibai Llanos

Félix “XQC” Lengyel

Kai Cenat

Tarik Celik

Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta

Blaire “QTCinderella”

Seth “Scump” Abner

Aliffe “Paulinho o Loko” Henrique Carvalho

Samy “Riversgg” Rivera

Chikara “FPS_Shaka” Kawakami

Esports Game of the Year

VALORANT

League of Legends

CS:GO

Rocket League

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

PUBG MOBILE

Dota 2

Fortnite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon

PUBG MOBILE

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Brawl Stars

Arena of Valor

Call of Duty: Mobile

Freefire

Honor of Kings

Clash (either)

Pokémon Unite

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Red Bull

Logitech G

Monster

Prime Gaming

Gillette

Intel

Gucci

Chipotle

State Farm

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Liquipedia

Dexerto

Esports Insider

HLTV

Esports Charts

Dot Esports

Sports Business Journal

Esports Hardware Piece of the Year

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X

Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED

Asus ROG Ally

Stream Deck MK.2

Higround Keyboard

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

Corsair Xeneon Flex

SteelSeries Nova Pro

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games

Moonton

Supercell

The Pokémon Company

Valve

Psyonix

EA

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Character Select Agency

ESG Law

GRID

Evolved Talent Agency

Esports Engine

OP.GG

Paper Crowns

Bad Moon Talent

New LVL Recruiting

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

EFG

Esports Engine

Riot Games

Blast

Psyonix

Esports Content of the Year

GG Legends (Gucci)

JOIN THE NEW ERA | 2023 VCT LOCK//IN | Cinematic Trailer

RALPH LAUREN X G2 LIMITED COLLECTION (G2 Esports)

Counter-Strike: It's in our DNA

Faker: A decade of greatness

The Breakdown (Scump)

Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return Of Ceb (Red Bull)

Risking It All: The Tale of Gen.G

FURIA: Behind the Game

Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 Team Liquid

Esports Cosplay of the Year

Larissa Rochefort

LittleJem

Kinpatsu Cosplay

Annjelife

Inaste

AkemikunCosplay

Bec of Hearts

Esports Creative of the Year

Ovilee May

SesoHQ

Kvindsgn

Thorsten Denk

Tiago “LIQUID Enigma” Paixao

Sydneycreates

Esports Creative Team of the Year

LOUD

Team Vitality

G2 Esports

Sentinels

Team Liquid

North Studio

Flyquest

NMBRS Studio

Paper Crown

How to vote for your favorites at the Esports Awards 2023

To cast your vote, visit the Esports Awards 2023 website. There, you will see a tab that says "vote" on the top left of your screen. Alternatively, you can follow this link.

You can cast one vote for your favorite nominee every 24 hours. Voting lines close on November 20 for all categories except PC Player, Esports Organization, and Esports Team of the Year. The voting lines for these three categories close on November 25.

Although it has not been mentioned, fans will likely be able to livestream the Esports Awards 2023 on Twitch.