The Esports Awards 2023: Nominees, winners, how to vote, and more

The Esports Awards 2023 has just revealed its first set of finalists for this year. The event will be held at Zouk, one of the most technologically advanced nightclubs in Las Vegas. Established in 2015, this is the most anticipated night in the global esports calendar, as it celebrates the achievements of various individuals, groups, and companies who have contributed immensely to the world of esports.
Per the schedule, fans can vote for their favorites amongst the nominated candidates until November 20. The results will be tallied and declared on November 30. That said, here's a quick rundown of all the nominees across all categories for the Esports Awards 2023.
The Esports Awards 2023 nominees
Multiple individuals, esports organizations, and content creators have been nominated across various categories. Unlike The Game Awards or the Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards, this award ceremony focuses only on esports.
Personalities like Seth "Scump" Abner have also been nominated for an award at the Esports Awards 2023. All nominees for every category in the Esports Awards 2023 are mentioned below:
Esports Content Creator of the Year
Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma
- LOUD
- Seth “Scump” Abner
- theScore esports
- Tribo Gaules
- S8ul Esports
- Andrew “Judo Sloth”
- One True King OTK
- Last Free nation
- Christian “IWDominate” Rivera
Winner: TBA
Esports Personality of the Year
Seth “Scump” Abner
- Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren
- Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
- Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr
- Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
- Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez
- Naman “Mortal” Mathur
- Victor “Coringa” Augusto
Winner: TBA
Streamer of the Year
Ibai Llanos
- Félix “XQC” Lengyel
- Kai Cenat
- Tarik Celik
- Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
- Blaire “QTCinderella”
- Seth “Scump” Abner
- Aliffe “Paulinho o Loko” Henrique Carvalho
- Samy “Riversgg” Rivera
- Chikara “FPS_Shaka” Kawakami
Winner: TBA
Esports Game of the Year
VALORANT
- League of Legends
- CS:GO
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- PUBG MOBILE
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
Winner: TBA
Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon
PUBG MOBILE
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Brawl Stars
- Arena of Valor
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Freefire
- Honor of Kings
- Clash (either)
- Pokémon Unite
Winner: TBA
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
Red Bull
- Logitech G
- Monster
- Prime Gaming
- Gillette
- Intel
- Gucci
- Chipotle
- State Farm
Winner: TBA
Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
Liquipedia
- Dexerto
- Esports Insider
- HLTV
- Esports Charts
- Dot Esports
- Sports Business Journal
Winner: TBA
Esports Hardware Piece of the Year
AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X
- Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED
- Asus ROG Ally
- Stream Deck MK.2
- Higround Keyboard
- Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G8
- Corsair Xeneon Flex
- SteelSeries Nova Pro
Winner: TBA
Esports Publisher of the Year
Riot Games
- Moonton
- Supercell
- The Pokémon Company
- Valve
- Psyonix
- EA
Winner: TBA
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
Character Select Agency
- ESG Law
- GRID
- Evolved Talent Agency
- Esports Engine
- OP.GG
- Paper Crowns
- Bad Moon Talent
- New LVL Recruiting
Winner: TBA
Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year
EFG
- Esports Engine
- Riot Games
- Blast
- Psyonix
Winner: TBA
Esports Content of the Year
GG Legends (Gucci)
- JOIN THE NEW ERA | 2023 VCT LOCK//IN | Cinematic Trailer
- RALPH LAUREN X G2 LIMITED COLLECTION (G2 Esports)
- Counter-Strike: It's in our DNA
- Faker: A decade of greatness
- The Breakdown (Scump)
- Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return Of Ceb (Red Bull)
- Risking It All: The Tale of Gen.G
- FURIA: Behind the Game
- Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 Team Liquid
Winner: TBA
Esports Cosplay of the Year
Larissa Rochefort
- LittleJem
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Annjelife
- Inaste
- AkemikunCosplay
- Bec of Hearts
Winner: TBA
Esports Creative of the Year
Ovilee May
- SesoHQ
- Kvindsgn
- Thorsten Denk
- Tiago “LIQUID Enigma” Paixao
- Sydneycreates
Winner: TBA
Esports Creative Team of the Year
LOUD
- Team Vitality
- G2 Esports
- Sentinels
- Team Liquid
- North Studio
- Flyquest
- NMBRS Studio
- Paper Crown
Winner: TBA
How to vote for your favorites at the Esports Awards 2023
To cast your vote, visit the Esports Awards 2023 website. There, you will see a tab that says "vote" on the top left of your screen. Alternatively, you can follow this link.
You can cast one vote for your favorite nominee every 24 hours. Voting lines close on November 20 for all categories except PC Player, Esports Organization, and Esports Team of the Year. The voting lines for these three categories close on November 25.
Although it has not been mentioned, fans will likely be able to livestream the Esports Awards 2023 on Twitch.