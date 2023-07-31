Esports & Gaming
The Esports Awards 2023: Nominees, winners, how to vote, and more

By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Jul 31, 2023 08:22 GMT
The Esports Awards 2023 will be held in November (Image via Esports Awards)

The Esports Awards 2023 has just revealed its first set of finalists for this year. The event will be held at Zouk, one of the most technologically advanced nightclubs in Las Vegas. Established in 2015, this is the most anticipated night in the global esports calendar, as it celebrates the achievements of various individuals, groups, and companies who have contributed immensely to the world of esports.

Per the schedule, fans can vote for their favorites amongst the nominated candidates until November 20. The results will be tallied and declared on November 30. That said, here's a quick rundown of all the nominees across all categories for the Esports Awards 2023.

The Esports Awards 2023 nominees

Multiple individuals, esports organizations, and content creators have been nominated across various categories. Unlike The Game Awards or the Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards, this award ceremony focuses only on esports.

Personalities like Seth "Scump" Abner have also been nominated for an award at the Esports Awards 2023. All nominees for every category in the Esports Awards 2023 are mentioned below:

Esports Content Creator of the Year

  • Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma

  • LOUD
  • Seth “Scump” Abner
  • theScore esports
  • Tribo Gaules
  • S8ul Esports
  • Andrew “Judo Sloth”
  • One True King OTK
  • Last Free nation
  • Christian “IWDominate” Rivera

Winner: TBA

Esports Personality of the Year

  • Seth “Scump” Abner

  • Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren
  • Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
  • Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr
  • Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang
  • Bruno “Nobru” Goes
  • Hector “H3cz” Rodriguez
  • Naman “Mortal” Mathur
  • Victor “Coringa” Augusto

Winner: TBA

Streamer of the Year

  • Ibai Llanos

  • Félix “XQC” Lengyel
  • Kai Cenat
  • Tarik Celik
  • Alexandre “Gaules” Borba Chiqueta
  • Blaire “QTCinderella”
  • Seth “Scump” Abner
  • Aliffe “Paulinho o Loko” Henrique Carvalho
  • Samy “Riversgg” Rivera
  • Chikara “FPS_Shaka” Kawakami

Winner: TBA

Esports Game of the Year

  • VALORANT

  • League of Legends
  • CS:GO
  • Rocket League
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • PUBG MOBILE
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite

Winner: TBA

Esports Mobile Game of the Year Presented by Verizon

  • PUBG MOBILE

  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Brawl Stars
  • Arena of Valor
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Freefire
  • Honor of Kings
  • Clash (either)
  • Pokémon Unite

Winner: TBA

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

  • Red Bull

  • Logitech G
  • Monster
  • Prime Gaming
  • Gillette
  • Intel
  • Gucci
  • Chipotle
  • State Farm

Winner: TBA

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

  • Liquipedia

  • Dexerto
  • Esports Insider
  • HLTV
  • Esports Charts
  • Dot Esports
  • Sports Business Journal

Winner: TBA

Esports Hardware Piece of the Year

  • AMD Ryzen™ 9 7950X

  • Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED
  • Asus ROG Ally
  • Stream Deck MK.2
  • Higround Keyboard
  • Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
  • Samsung Odyssey OLED G8
  • Corsair Xeneon Flex
  • SteelSeries Nova Pro

Winner: TBA

Esports Publisher of the Year

  • Riot Games

  • Moonton
  • Supercell
  • The Pokémon Company
  • Valve
  • Psyonix
  • EA

Winner: TBA

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

  • Character Select Agency

  • ESG Law
  • GRID
  • Evolved Talent Agency
  • Esports Engine
  • OP.GG
  • Paper Crowns
  • Bad Moon Talent
  • New LVL Recruiting

Winner: TBA

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

  • EFG

  • Esports Engine
  • Riot Games
  • Blast
  • Psyonix

Winner: TBA

Esports Content of the Year

  • GG Legends (Gucci)

  • JOIN THE NEW ERA | 2023 VCT LOCK//IN | Cinematic Trailer
  • RALPH LAUREN X G2 LIMITED COLLECTION (G2 Esports)
  • Counter-Strike: It's in our DNA
  • Faker: A decade of greatness
  • The Breakdown (Scump)
  • Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return Of Ceb (Red Bull)
  • Risking It All: The Tale of Gen.G
  • FURIA: Behind the Game
  • Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 Team Liquid

Winner: TBA

Esports Cosplay of the Year

  • Larissa Rochefort

  • LittleJem
  • Kinpatsu Cosplay
  • Annjelife
  • Inaste
  • AkemikunCosplay
  • Bec of Hearts

Winner: TBA

Esports Creative of the Year

  • Ovilee May

  • SesoHQ
  • Kvindsgn
  • Thorsten Denk
  • Tiago “LIQUID Enigma” Paixao
  • Sydneycreates

Winner: TBA

Esports Creative Team of the Year

  • LOUD

  • Team Vitality
  • G2 Esports
  • Sentinels
  • Team Liquid
  • North Studio
  • Flyquest
  • NMBRS Studio
  • Paper Crown

Winner: TBA

How to vote for your favorites at the Esports Awards 2023

youtube-cover

To cast your vote, visit the Esports Awards 2023 website. There, you will see a tab that says "vote" on the top left of your screen. Alternatively, you can follow this link.

You can cast one vote for your favorite nominee every 24 hours. Voting lines close on November 20 for all categories except PC Player, Esports Organization, and Esports Team of the Year. The voting lines for these three categories close on November 25.

Although it has not been mentioned, fans will likely be able to livestream the Esports Awards 2023 on Twitch.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
