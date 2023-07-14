Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023: Categories, venue, time, how to watch, and more

Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023 is set to go live on July 14, 2023, to reward the best in the mobile and handheld gaming industry this past year. The show will be packed with all the glamour of the industry, and the fans' excitement is constantly growing. The organizers have already published their list of respected nominees for the award, and while some fans have doubts, others rejoice to see their favorites on the list of finalists.

The Mobies 2023 award ceremony expects some of the who’s who of the industry to attend. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023: Venue

The Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023 will be held in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2023. This award ceremony will honor some of the best games, mobile esports teams, and tournaments in different categories.

Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023: Categories and Nominees

The Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023 have selected some interesting categories to reward a range of games for their amazing performances this past year. Seven games are nominated for the most Competitive Game of the Year 2023, including some of the most popular titles like PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Free Fire, and MLBB.

Here are a few of the most notable categories in the ceremony that fans are most excited about and their nominations:

Competitive Game of the Year

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB)

Brawl Stars

Arena of Valor

Free Fire

Honor of Kings

Clash Royale

PUBG Mobile

Mobile Game of the Year

Genshin Impact

Brawl Stars

Pokemon UNITE

PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

Mobile Team of the Year

Estar Pro

Tribe Gaming

ECHO

EVOS Phoenix

Stalwart Esports

Zeta Division Zero

EVOS Phoenix

Mobile Esports Tournament of the Year

Honor of Kings International Championship 2022

CODM World Championship

Free Fire World Series 2022: Bangkok

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022

Brawl Stars World Finals 2022

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M4 World Championships

PUBG Mobile and Brawl Stars have performed well, bagging the most nominations in different categories. However, both games will face tough competition from other heavyweights in those nomination lists in different categories.

Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023: Time

MOBIES @mobiesawards



2:30 pm PST

10:30 pm BST

11:30 pm CEST

6:30 pm GMT

3:00 am IST



The inaugural ceremony on July 14, 2023, held in Los Angeles, California, by Mobies will be live for the Indian audience from 3 am IST (July 15).

Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards: How to watch

MOBIES @mobiesawards



We will be live at Loco from 3 am IST on the



We are very excited to announce our first Regional Broadcast Partner in India: @GetLocoNow We will be live at Loco from 3 am IST

Some of the prominent names of the Indian esports scene, such as Animesh Aggarwal (co-founder of S8ul) and Naman Mathur, aka Mortal, are on the guest list of the Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023. So, for the excited esports fanatics of India, the biggest question is where can they watch the broadcast of the ceremony?

Fortunately, the esteemed team behind this grand award ceremony has announced Loco as their first Regional Broadcasting partner. The renowned online platform will bring the ceremony to the Indian audience, as the Mobies Loco channel will go live at Loco at 3 am IST.

Fans of the esports industry can vote for their favorite nominations under different categories of games, mobile apps, players, creators, and more. The voting process started on June 30, and players have been showing support for their favorite nominations on the official Mobies 2023 website once every 24 hours.

That concludes the most crucial information about the inaugural Mobies Mobile Gaming Awards 2023. The Indian audience can join Loco on the mentioned time and date to catch all the action of the ceremony live.

