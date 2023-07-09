Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) guide: best tips and tricks for ultimate laning guide

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) is among the best MOBA titles popular across the fanbase of the genre. Despite coming late to mobile devices, this MOBA title has accumulated a huge fanbase with its varied and versatile universe of champions, engaging gameplay across three different lanes, jungles, and more. In this MLBB guide, we will talk about everything you need to know about laning in MLBB to increase your chances of winning.

There are three different lanes in MLBB. One goes through the middle of the map and is known as the mid-lane. The other two are on the sides, where the top lane is known as the EXP lane, and the bottom one is called the Gold lane. Now different types of Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions play in the three lanes mentioned above. You need to understand the needs of your team, especially when playing solo in random lobbies, and choose your champion accordingly.

The ultimate Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) laning guide

The laning phase usually starts early in the game. In this phase, you arrive at different lanes depending on the MLBB champions you have chosen based on their performances under the current meta and start farming. You should try to stay in your respective lanes and level up as soon as possible before starting to roam around the map. In the next few points, this article will help you with the ultimate laning guide for Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The early game laning guide for better controls

At the beginning of the game, you need to have the upper hand against your enemies. Choose a lane, depending on your hero, check out the best builds for them, and prioritize the upgrades. If you have a better match-up against your enemies early in the game, chances are you can destroy some of the enemy turrets, making them suffer from the very beginning.

When you are in the preferred lane for your MLBB champion, establish dominance by killing the enemy champions and the smaller jungle objectives near the lane. Asserting dominance like this early in the game will also free your champion sooner to help you roam and become the backup your teammates need in their fights.

However, always remember that when you start helping your teammates with surprise ganking, you will become the primary target of your opponents. Try to avoid facing enemies without the right backups. Wait for the creep wave to outsmart your enemies in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Advance tactics and suggestions to dominate the lanes

Lanning guide tip: Early game dominance on lanes (Image via Moonton)

Another interesting strategy to follow is to have complete knowledge of your enemies. Follow the list of champions the enemy team has chosen before the game starts to understand their strategies. You don’t have to be a pro for this. All you need is a basic understanding of the game.

When you see the roster of the opponent, you will have an idea of who is going to take which lane. After understanding your opponent, you should focus on what skills the champion has and how they will use them against you. This way, you will always be a step ahead of your opponent, increasing your chances of winning.

Another thing to remember is how to build your champion, and what the best build is for your MLBB champion. It is pretty common for Mobile Legends Bang Bang players to get caught up in an intense fight and keep buying the same items repeatedly without noticing.

Sometimes, the items you use will solely depend on the situation of the match. The wrong items can destroy your chances of winning. Therefore, be careful while choosing them in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The ultimate laning guide: objective

Lanning guide tip: Let go a kill to get a better position (Image via Moonton)

You will also need to know your heroes properly for a successful laning in MLBB. Knowing your champion inside out can become a huge advantage when you want to outsmart your opponents in your lane. Don't miss out on the opportunity to gain a tactical advantage with this.

Always remember your objective in each round of the game. If you want to dominate the MLBB lanes, the laning guide suggests you take control of yourself. Do not run after an enemy just because another hit will get you a kill, as another hit from their turret will also do the same for you.

The best laning strategies will always depend on what situation you are in. However, this article tries to cover everything you should know to dominate a particular lane with your Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions. Follow this laning guide to ensure victory and protection for your lane.

