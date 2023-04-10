5 tips to help MLBB players dominate ranked mode

The ranked mode set-up of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) has made the famous MOBA game even more competitive. The ranked mode challenges MLBB players to climb up the ladder with their skills. However, skilled opponents, their overpowered heroes, toxic teammates, and other obstacles often make the path harder for players. Therefore, you will need a perfect blend of strategy and teamwork to dominate the MLBB ranked mode.

Here are the top five tips that will help you dominate ranked matches of the game, whether you are a beginner or a veteran player.

5 ways to dominate ranked mode in MLBB

1) Play more with meta heroes

Meta heroes often come with many advantages. For example, under the current meta, fighter heroes like Benedetta come with great mobility and burst damage. She will be a great pick for ganking and split pushing. Selena’s crowd control and burst damage abilities also make her a great choice to take enemy heroes out of the equation.

Such heroes are often used by professional players. In fact, you can learn a lot of new strategies and stay updated with the current meta of the game by playing these heroes.

2) Effective communication

There are different options for players to communicate with each other in ranked games. You can use the voice chat option or the in-game chat option to reach out to your teammates. Staying constantly connected about enemy movements, attack coordinates, and other important information will give your team a tactical advantage.

Better communication with your teammates will help every player on the team make informed decisions and will enhance their chances of winning.

3) Practice in custom games

Practicing in custom games will help increase your dominance in ranked games. Custom games let players practice their strategies without risking their ranks. You can play in a low-pressure environment to help you improve your overall gameplay.

Custom modes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang also help build a deeper understanding of the game. You can practice and master specific movements and different aspects like farming, teamfight coordination, and map awareness.

4) Farm efficiently

Efficient farming is crucial for dominating MLBB ranked matches. Killing minions and jungle monsters will help you gather gold. Once you have enough gold, you can buy better items from the shop to improve the performance of your hero. Players must have last-hit shots to kill jungle monsters and minions.

Efficient farming also allows players to get more experimental points. Gold will help you buy items and equipment, whereas experiment points will increase the level of your hero faster, making them more effective in MLBB ranked matches.

5) Analyze your gameplay

Analyzing your gameplay will help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Identifying your mistakes and evaluating the reasons behind them will help you learn to make improvements. Thus, you can make more informed decisions in the future.

With enough experience, you can learn about your opponents' tactics by identifying simple patterns within their gameplay. This will help you develop better strategies to enhance your chances of winning in MLBB ranked matches.

Poll : 0 votes