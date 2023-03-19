How to track your stats in Valorant without logging in

Valorant is gaining a lot of players on a regular basis, which has made ranked games more competitive than before. Tracking your stats is extremely important as it helps you analyze your gameplay and identify flaws to improve your skills.

Most websites generally require people to log in to use their services, which makes gaining insight into your in-game performance a tedious process. However, there are a few that don't do this, and one of them is Blitz.gg. This article will guide users through the process of tracking their Valorant stats without logging in on that site.

Blitz.gg can make the process of tracking Valorant stats less hectic

Blitz.gg provides solutions doesn't require gamers to sign in to view their stats. This is because the creators of this site haven't made it mandatory to do that to gain insight on gameplay.

Blitz.gg provides a detailed view of all data such as current rank, kill/death ratio (including for every agent), headshot percentage, most effective agent, and much more.

Swft @Swftkillah Blitz gg is pretty lit... Love the stats board. Anyone care to share theirs?! Heres mine... #VALORANT Blitz gg is pretty lit... Love the stats board. Anyone care to share theirs?! Heres mine... #VALORANT https://t.co/BB14wgoR8M

The steps to track Valorant stats for an account on that site are given below:

Go to the blitz.gg website.

Click on Valorant from the list.

Search for the profile name on the search bar.

Select the profile that you want to access information about and it will be displayed.

The site can also provide information about the win and loss percentage on each map, along with a breakdown of the rounds won on each side. Moreover, it offers detailed stats of improvement and deterioration over the last 20 matches. Checking such stats is a great way to correct flaws in gameplay.

More information about blitz.gg

Agent statistics in global player base (Image via blitz.gg)

Blitz.gg also provides lineups for every map in the game and also contains a leaderboard to compare yourself with the world's best players. It also gives insights into your teammates' performance in the current Act, along with the option to compare it with the previous Acts.

Not only does the site provide statistics on personal gameplay, it also offers data about the most used agents, weapons, and round win rates on different maps depending on the ranks of the global playerbase.

Blitz.gg provides a full package of different statistics that players can rely on to improve their personal and team gameplay. With the help of its easily accessible database, this site can help compare the ups and downs in your performance with minimal hassle.

