5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Cassidy

Overwatch 2 is a game that has gained a massive following worldwide. With its diverse roster of heroes, players can choose their preferred playstyle and engage in team-based multiplayer battles.

Cassidy is one of the most popular heroes in the game, a sharpshooter who excels at dealing high damage from a medium distance. He is an excellent choice for players who enjoy playing DPS roles.

Yet, like any hero in the game, he is not invincible and requires the right support to reach his full potential. In this article, we will highlight the five best characters to duo with him.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best heroes to partner up with Cassidy in Overwatch 2: Mercy, Reinhardt, and more

1) Mercy

Mercy is an excellent choice to duo with Cassidy. Her healing abilities ensure that the latter stays alive during team fights, and her damage-boosting power enhances his already potent output.

Her ultimate ability, Valkyrie, can also be used to provide Cassidy with a significant damage boost, allowing him to take out multiple enemies quickly. Additionally, her mobility makes it easy for her to follow him and provide support from a safe distance.

2) Reinhardt

Reinhardt is a tank hero who can protect Cassidy from incoming damage. His shield provides the latter with a safe space to shoot from, and his charge ability can be used to take out enemies who get too close.

The tank hero's ultimate ability, Earthshatter, can also be used to stun enemies, giving Cassidy a clear shot at them. The two characters can form a deadly duo that can take down even the toughest opponents.

3) Tracer

Tracer is a mobile hero in Overwatch 2 who can distract enemies while Cassidy takes them out. Her blink ability allows her to move quickly around the battlefield, drawing the attention of enemies away from the latter.

Her ultimate, Pulse Bomb, can also be used to take out groups of enemies, clearing the way for Cassidy to get some easy shots in. By working together, the two of them can become a deadly force that can take out players before they can find out what is hitting them.

4) Winston

Winston is another tank hero in Overwatch 2 who works well with Cassidy. His barrier shield can be used to protect both himself and the latter from incoming damage. His leap ability allows him to quickly close the distance between enemies and himself, giving Cassidy a better shot at taking them out.

His ultimate ability, Primal Rage, can also be used to disrupt enemy formations, giving the damage hero an opening to take out opponents who were caught off-guard.

5) Moira

Moira is a support hero in Overwatch 2 and can keep Cassidy alive while also dealing with enemies. Her Biotic Grasp ability can be used to heal him when he gets attacked, while Biotic Orb can be used to deal damage to groups of players.

Players can use her ultimate, Coalescence, to heal and damage enemies at the same time, which makes her an excellent choice for a partnership with Cassidy.

These are the five best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Cassidy. Whether you're looking for a tank to protect him, a mobile character to distract enemies, or a support to keep him alive, those listed above are excellent choices.

By working together, Cassidy and his chosen partner can become a deadly duo that can take out even the toughest opponents. If you're a fan of the Wild West character, consider trying out one of these heroes the next time you play Overwatch 2.

