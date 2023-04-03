5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Chamber

Valorant is a highly popular tactical first-person shooter game where two teams of five players battle each other in rounds. The game's primary objective is to plant or defuse a bomb or eliminate the opposing team. It is considered one of the most popular esports titles globally, known for its fast-paced, high-stakes gameplay and diverse character pool that fans enjoy.

In Valorant, players assume the role of an "Agent," each with their unique abilities and skills that can be utilized to gain a tactical advantage over the enemy team. The distinctiveness of each Agent enables players to employ various strategies and adaptable gameplay, highlighting the importance of team composition and synergy in securing victories.

This article features five Agents in Valorant who can synergize effectively with the French weapons designer - Chamber.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Valorant guide: Astra and four other Agents to pair with Chamber

Chamber is a unique Sentinel character in Valorant. His kit is specifically designed to overpower and eliminate the enemy team. Chamber allows you to perform the role of a Sentinel with greater efficacy and aggression.

Chamber's Headhunter ability allows him to summon a revolver capable of dealing powerful shots. His signature ability, Rendezvous, enables him to deploy anchors on the map which he can teleport from, time after time. This gives Chamber numerous aggressive opportunities to secure swift eliminations and evade danger without facing repercussions or being eliminated in return.

The Frenchman's ultimate, Tour de Force, allows him to summon a powerful sniper rifle that can instantly eliminate any opponent with a single shot.

It's crucial to comprehend the synergy between Agents in a team, as certain Agents may not work well together. To ensure that players can maximize their chances of winning games with Chamber in Valorant, here are the top five Agents that can complement his abilities:

1) Astra

Valorant - Astra (Image via Riot Games)

Astra is one of the strongest Controllers in the game, but with a high skill cap than her counterparts. When mastered, she becomes an unstoppable force on the battlefield, utilizing the power of the cosmos to control the map effectively.

Astra and Chamber have the potential to be a dangerous combination in Valorant. The Gravity Well ability of Astra, when combined with Chamber's sniper and modified pistol, can be a deadly combo to inflict significant damage on enemies.

With Astra's extensive range and Chamber's long-range capabilities, players can form a lethal duo on any map in Valorant.

2) Breach

Valorant - Breach (Image via Riot Games)

Breach is a powerful initiator in Valorant who specializes in crowd control abilities. He is best paired up with Agents like Chamber, who have a great damage output and can quickly finish off the enemies while disabled.

Breach's abilities are designed to disrupt and disable enemies, making it easier for Chamber to land precise shots with his sniper rifle. His Aftershock can be used to clear out corners or force enemies out of cover, while his Flashpoint ability can blind and disorient enemies, leaving them vulnerable to Chamber's attacks.

Similarly, Chamber's slows can help Breach to set up his abilities more effectively by slowing down enemies and making them easier to hit.

When paired, Breach and Chamber can create a deadly combination that can take control of critical areas of the map and defend objectives effectively. They can use their abilities to control the pace of the game and force enemies to play on their terms.

3) Killjoy

Valorant - Killjoy (Image via Riot Games)

A Killjoy-Chamber duo is a frustrating one to go up against in offensive post-plant situations. Killjoy's Alarmbot and Turret can be used to defend a planted bomb, while Chamber's traps and sniper can keep enemies at bay and prevent them from defusing. This makes them an excellent pair for holding down a post-plant situation and securing the round.

Combining Chamber and Killjoy's ultimates can create a deadly synergy capable of annihilating the enemy team. Killjoy's Lockdown can temporarily immobilize enemies caught within its radius, while Chamber's Showstopper can clear out an entire area. By coordinating their ultimates, they can create a devastating combination that can secure rounds and turn the tide of a match.

4) Sova

Valorant - Sova (Image via Riot Games)

Sova is an Initiator whose kit can reveal enemy positions. Together with Chamber, their abilities can work well in various situations, allowing their team to gain a serious tactical advantage.

Both Sova and Chamber are excellent at tracking and impeding enemy movements. Sova's Recon Bolt can reveal enemy positions, while Chamber's Trademark spots and slows enemies within its radius. Combining their abilities can create a comprehensive picture of enemy movements and anticipate their actions.

The duo also excels at denying area control. Sova's Shock Dart and Owl Drone can slow down enemies and create chokepoints, while Chamber's traps and sniper can also slow and weaken enemies. Together, they can create a crossfire that forces enemies to take damage or avoid certain areas altogether.

5) Viper

Valorant - Viper (Image via Riot Games)

Viper is a potent Controller Agent who excels at controlling areas and forcing enemies into choke points. Central to her kit are her poison abilities, which can set the team up for success when paired with heavy-damage dealers.

Viper and Chamber can be a dangerous combination in Valorant because Chamber's traps and sniper can slow down enemies, creating choke points that Viper can take advantage of with her acid smoke and molly.

By working together, Viper and Chamber can cut off areas completely and create unwinnable post-plant situations for the enemy team. This makes them a formidable duo that can control the battlefield and makes it difficult for enemies to advance or retake sites.

Overall, Chamber can be considered a pseudo-Duelist with a Sentinel’s kit. His playstyle allows him to secure an area and advance by utilizing heavy weapons to eliminate enemies swiftly. He is best played with Initiators who can gather valuable information and assist in gaining territory and making aggressive moves, which complements his hit-and-run tactics.

Poll : 0 votes