Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title, is among the best in the genre. Launched in 2016, this MMORPG game has gathered a huge fanbase that is still growing. Therefore, players must develop new strategies regularly and fine-tune their old ones to enhance their chances of victory. One of the best ways to complete the jungle objectives sooner than your opponents is to gain tactical advantages deep in the game.

Invading jungles in Mobile Legends Bang Bang with the right champions is among the best early-game strategies to try to complete the jungle objectives as soon as possible.

That said, jungle invades in MLBB are usually hard to pull off, and players need a pre-made team. This is why jungle invasion in MLBB is more popular in pro leagues than in classic or ranked play games.

However, it is a superb strategy to learn and include in your gameplay. So, if you are interested, this article will provide a comprehensive guide to jungle invasion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Jungle invade in MLBB: What is it?

Before jumping into a complete guide to invading the jungle in MLBB, some readers might like to have a better idea about it.

The main objective of jungle invasion is to steal the turtle or the Lord buff from your enemies early in the game. That way, your opponent loses their momentum, which makes it an uphill trek for them to complete their core items. On the other hand, the allied jungle becomes available for rotation after completing its objectives, which presents a huge tactical advantage to your team.

You must find the best-performing roamers or mid-laners for jungle invasion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

The most effective strategies to jungle invade in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Play aggressively to finish off enemy jungle monsters

Aggressive jungle invade in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

This is probably the best strategy if your team likes to rush and play aggressively. Choose the right heroes for fast movement and invade the enemy jungles early in the game. Once you kill the jungle monsters of the enemy jungles, the farming of the enemy team gets greatly affected, as they will miss out on a significant amount of gold and exp.

Early in a Mobile Legends Bang Bang match-up, the jungle champion will invade enemy jungles and use their crowd control skills (that is why you use a mid-layer or a roamer) to reset the jungle creeps, stun the opponent, or snatch their buffs.

The main objective of this strategy is to steal buffs from their teams if possible. However, you will have to fight the enemy champions while trying to do so. Hence, it will take a lot of skill and modifications to the plan depending on the situation. This influenced the beginning of another great strategy for jungle invasion in MLBB.

Disturb the enemy junglers

Disturbing enemy champions jungle invade in MLBB (Image via Moonton)

As jungle invasion of the enemy territory is a common strategy, pro players will try to stop it by hook or crook. So, you shouldn't force aggressive play too much.

While stealing the enemy jungle buffs will be great, staying alive to disturb them and keep them from finishing the jungle monster early in the game can also give your team some tactical advantages. Whenever you are low on HP during the jungle invade in MLBB, back off and revive yourself to tease the enemy heroes at work again.

With this strategy, chances are you will stop them long enough from completing their objectives, which will make their team outnumbered in the battles for most of the game. However, if you get killed in the fight while you wait for respawn, enemy champions might just finish off their jungle monsters to get the gold, EXP, and momentum they need to win the game.

These are two of the best strategies to jungle invade in MLBB. You can always adjust them to something that suits your play style, or you can come up with other strategies in the comments.

