5 best Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) tips to rank up faster (June 2023) 

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) has an insanely competitive ranked mode that makes it daunting for players to win the ranked matches of the MMORPG title. However, the prestigious rewards that await upon winning games in each of these ranks lure many players to attempt rank pushes in every season of MLBB.

Playing with the comfort teams may not always be enough for players trying to gain Mythical Glory with a rank push. Besides, overpowered heroes and toxic teammates make it tougher for every Mobile Legends Bang Bang player. Thus, this article brings the five best tips to help the players rank up faster in MLBB.

5 tips to help Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) players dominate the ranked mode

1) Always play with the meta heroes

Players should always keep track of the best-performing MLBB characters in each meta. Moonton, the developers keep bringing new patch updates for the players to keep the game interesting. These patches often adjust hero powers and abilities, buffing some characters and nerfing others.

Playing with the best-performing heroes can give you an upper hand in every ranked match of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. You can check out the tier list of the game to know which meta heroes to choose for your rank-pushing team this month.

2) Practice multiple roles with them

You should practice multiple roles once you know the list of best heroes for different roles under the current meta. Play with the strongest heroes in different roles to improve your skills. This is needed as the in-game situations in every MLBB match keep changing. Players need to learn to adjust their gameplay depending on the changes.

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang, familiarity with the complexity and diversity of different roles will help the players adjust quickly to the ever-changing situation of a ranked match and can enhance their chances of winning.

3) Always play in a five-player squad

Trying to rank push as a solo can be incredibly stressful. Besides, when you rely on auto-matchmaking, you will never know what kind of team you will get. Some Mobile Legends Bang Bang squads can be immensely toxic and often destroy teammates in the chat on their bad days. Therefore, playing with your friends in a five-man squad is a crucial tip to rank up faster in the MMORPG title.

Playing with friends enhances communication between teammates and thus increases their chances of winning. Besides, having a set squad for rank push will improve team chemistry and help in faster matchmaking, allowing the players to enjoy more matches.

4) Do not neglect farming

Farming is as important as anything in MLBB, especially when going for a rank push. Go for the final blow when facing minions or jungle monsters to gather gold. Once you have enough gold, the in-match shop will help you fill your inventory with items that can enhance the performance of your Mobile Legends Bang Bang heroes.

Proper farming will also help you gather EXP points, which will help you level up your heroes faster and make them more effective in the matches.

5) Avoid playing during peak hours

This is one of the most popular tricks used by players who want to do or have already done a rank push. This cheeky Mobile Legends Bang Bang trick can help you quickly reach Mythical Glory. Playing MLBB in the evening or morning is the best time to quickly push solo or squad ranks.

However, you can also try playing at night, as most MLBB pros come online then. In such times, even though it means you will always face strong opponents, you will have a balanced side overall.

Players must also remember other crucial things while trying to rank push, like learning mapping, knowing the counter-hero system, or not surrendering in any situation. Here, you can check out more tips for a faster rank push in MLBB.

