5 best Mobile Legends Bang Bang heroes to play in 2023

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang, the January 2023 ML Tier List ranks heroes from least to most viable in ranked games, showing which heroes are performing well in the current patch. To maximize their potential, you need to understand how to use these heroes, but your playstyle will largely determine your success in climbing the ranked ladder.

While some heroes are straightforward, others may take hours of practice to master their abilities and execute seamless combos. This tier list guides choose heroes that fit well into the Engage, Support, Mage, or Marksman roles to balance your team and increase your chances of winning.

Explore these Mobile Legends Bang Bang heroes

1) Granger

Granger, a marksman in the esteemed Mobile Legends Bang Bang, embodies a playstyle reminiscent of an assassin, with his tremendous critical damage capability enabling him to neutralize targets swiftly.

Granger Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

With a fraction of the acquired items, he transforms into a formidable presence on the battlefield. In team engagements, it is of the utmost importance for Granger to maintain a strategic position in the rear lines, exploiting his superior range to deliver decisive critical strikes against crucial targets from a safe distance.

It is imperative to coordinate with one's team to advance towards objectives, leveraging the prodigious damage output of Granger to surmount opposition and claim fortifications.

2) Benedetta

Benedetta is a highly versatile hero in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, and her mobility makes her an ideal assassin. Utilize her ability to traverse the battlefield easily, quickly closing the gap between you and your targets. Look for opportunities to attack from unexpected angles, and use your mobility to escape danger if necessary.

Benedetta Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

In addition to her mobility, Benedetta also possesses formidable damage output. In team fights, time your abilities carefully to maximize the damage and create advantageous situations for your team.

Don't hesitate to use your ultimate, Alecto: Final Blow, when the opportunity presents itself, as it can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

By leveraging Benedetta's mobility and damage potential, you can become a formidable force on the battlefield. Utilize her abilities and playstyle to surprise and outmaneuver your enemies and emerge victorious in every encounter.

3) Vaxena

It is recommended that players prioritize acquiring Vaxena as soon as they have accumulated some in-game gold. This is particularly beneficial for Mage players, who can benefit from Vaxena's simplified playstyle before advancing to more complex Mage heroes like Selena and Lunox.

Vaxena Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

Vaxena's initial two abilities deal devastating AOE damage, often proving to be a decisive factor in group encounters. Her ultimate, a summon of a Dead Knight to fight alongside her, enhances her self-sufficiency as a Mage.

Alternatively, Vaxena's summoning skills can provide additional support in team fights, greatly influencing the outcome. Utilize her abilities and playstyle to create favorable situations for your team and emerge victorious.

4) Esmeralda

Esmeralda boasts a rare aptitude, merging physical and magical damage to make her a formidable adversary, particularly if she gains an early advantage in the game.

Esmeralda Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

She must work in tandem with her allies and possess a keen sense of situational awareness, as her ability to confer defensive shields to enemies may result in inadvertently saving their lives. With the capability to negate shields and transfer them to her health, Esmeralda excels in individual combat and prolonged engagements.

Her role as a tank enables her to initiate team battles or single-handedly push objectives, attracting enemy attention and affording her team opportunities to make unopposed advancements in other regions of the map. Leverage Esmeralda's exceptional ability to create advantageous situations for your team and secure triumphs.

5) Aamon

Esoteric in its nature, Aamon boasts a unique blend of physical and magical damage output through both its basic attacks and skills.

Aamon Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

The first and second abilities, serving as potent combat initiators, are most efficacious when employed to seize opportunities for decisive assassinations. Yet, it must be noted that the full extent of Aamon's destructive potential can only be realized through a judicious combination of its basic attacks and skills.

Furthermore, mastery of Aamon's abilities increases his effectiveness in combat and enhances his value to the team. Through his unique blend of damage-dealing capabilities, Aamon can serve as a versatile and potent force on the battlefield, capable of adapting to various situations and playing a crucial role in securing victory for his allies.

Thus, it is essential for players to not only be aware of Aamon's abilities but also strive to achieve an astute understanding of his playstyle. By doing so, they will be better equipped to take full advantage of his rare and uncommon abilities, unleashing his full destructive potential and fortifying the team's position in combat.

Poll : 0 votes