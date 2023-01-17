Philippines to host MLBB M5 World Championship 

Moonton, the publisher of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), announced that the M5 World Championship will be held in the Philippines for the first time ever. The fourth edition (M4) took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, and ran from January 1 to 15, 2023. After defeating Blacklist International in the Grand Finals, ECHO from the Philippines was crowned the world champion. They took home the winning prize money of $300K.

ECHO @echophilippines

⁃Karltzy

⁃Bennyqt

⁃Yawi

⁃Sanford

⁃Sanji

⁃Kurttzy

⁃Jaypee

⁃Coach Tictac

⁃Coach Trebor



Welcome to the ECHO Express, we hope you enjoyed our M4 journey.



Teams from the Philippines have been dominating the game's competitive scene for the last three years. Moonton recently announced that the next World Championship would be held in the country, and they also released a roadmap for the 2023 season, which features a number of tournaments throughout the year.

MLBB M5 will take place in the Philippines in December

This will be the first time the Philippines will host the World Championship. The tournament is scheduled for December 2023, however, other important details like the schedule and slot distribution are yet to be revealed.

The event is one of the most popular esports tournaments and is watched by millions of users worldwide. MLBB M4 garnered 4.2 million concurrent viewers, and the stadium in Jakarta was packed as well.

Moonton hosted the inaugural edition (M1) of the World Championship in 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was held from November 10 to 17 and boasted a total prize pool of $250K. 16 teams from 12 regions participated in the event, and Evos Legends from Indonesia was the winner of the tournament.

The prize pool for the second edition was increased to $300K. This tournament, which was held in Singapore from January 18 to 24, 2021, was won by Bren Esports from the Philippines. Burmese Ghouls from Myanmar and RRQ Hoshi from Indonesia were the first and second runner-ups.

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL 👑 @BLACKLISTINTL Remember the names.



OhMyV33nus.

Wise.

Edward.

Oheb.

Hadji.

Eson.

Dex Star.

Bon Chan.



The best in the world.

Hail the Queen and Kings of MLBB.

This is Blacklist International.



The third edition saw a massive boost in the prize pool as the publisher increased it to $800K. The event took place in Singapore from December 6 to 19, 2021, and saw intense competition between 16 teams. Blacklist International from the Philippines claimed the title, while ONIC Philippines secured the runner-up spot.

The recently concluded fourth season had the same prize pool as the third edition and was held in Jakarta. The MLBB tournament had several nerve-wracking moments, but ECHO dominated the Grand Finals.

