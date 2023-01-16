MLBB M4 World Championship: Winning team, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

ECHO, from the Philippines, became the world champion after dominating Blacklist International in the Grand Finals of the MLBB M4 on January 15. It was an unexpected moment when they beat the defending champions with an impressive 4-0 scoreline. ECHO bagged the winning prize money of $300K.

Fans and analysts predicted that the competition in the final match would be fierce as both teams had performed well in their previous games. It turned out to be the opposite, and ECHO successfully stopped their opposition from winning back-to-back world titles. Bennyqt, a member of the squad, was given the MVP award for his impressive gameplay. He received $10K in prize money.

ECHO @echophilippines

⁃Karltzy

⁃Bennyqt

⁃Yawi

⁃Sanford

⁃Sanji

⁃Kurttzy

⁃Jaypee

⁃Coach Tictac

⁃Coach Trebor



Welcome to the ECHO Express, we hope you enjoyed our M4 journey.



PS: Sorry wala pang edit, umiiyak pa yung socmed manager Your M4 World Champions:⁃Karltzy⁃Bennyqt⁃Yawi⁃Sanford⁃Sanji⁃Kurttzy⁃Jaypee⁃Coach Tictac⁃Coach TreborWelcome to the ECHO Express, we hope you enjoyed our M4 journey.PS: Sorry wala pang edit, umiiyak pa yung socmed manager Your M4 World Champions:⁃Karltzy⁃Bennyqt⁃Yawi⁃Sanford⁃Sanji⁃Kurttzy⁃Jaypee⁃Coach Tictac⁃Coach TreborWelcome to the ECHO Express, we hope you enjoyed our M4 journey. 🚂PS: Sorry wala pang edit, umiiyak pa yung socmed manager 😭 https://t.co/57ITFw8C7Y

In the first match of the Knockouts, Blacklist completely lost their momentum. They were also under a lot of pressure, as they were undefeated before that game. Both finalists are from the Philippines and are regarded as two of the strongest squads in the MLBB esports. That said, here's the prize pool distribution for the tournament.

Prize pool distribution of MLBB M4 World Championship

The fourth edition of MLBB World Championship had a total prize pool of $800K, of which $300K and $120K were given to the winners and the runner-up of the tournament.

ECHO - $300K Blacklist - $120K RRQ Hoshi - $80K Onic Esports - $55K Falcon Esports - $40K The Valley - $40K Incendio Supremacy - $30K RRQ Akira - $30K S11 Gaming Argentina - $15K Team HAQ - $15K Todak - $15K Occupy Thrones - $15K RSG Singapore - $10K MDH Esports - $10K Burn x Team Flash - $10K Malvinas Gaming - $10K

RRQ Hoshi, a famous Indonesian squad, claimed third place after losing their fight against ECHO. They were followed Onic Esports, who came fourth in the tournament. The inaugural season of the event was won by the Indonesian team (Evos), and since then, all three MLBB World Championships have been claimed by a Filipino squad.

Todak, a well-known team, had a disappointing run and even lost their first two matches in the Knockouts. The Malaysian side had started their campaign in an emphatic fashion and won all their Group Stage games but suffered in the next phase.

RSG Singapore has played in the last three editions of the tournament but failed to showcase their skills here. Burn x Team Flash also played poorly and took home the minimum prize money of $10K.

These teams will try to perform well in the MLBB M5 World Championship, which is scheduled to be held in the Philippines in December 2023.

Poll : 0 votes