MLBB M4 Group Stage: Results, overview, and more

The Group Stage of the MLBB M4 World Championship, a prestigious tournament with a prize pool of $800K, ended on January 4 after presenting thrilling battles between 16 squads over four days. It featured four groups of four teams each, competing in a single round-robin format. The event was held at the Bali United Studio in Indonesia.

The top two squads from each group have been seeded into the upper bracket of the World Championship's Knockout phase, while the bottom two sides have been placed in the lower bracket. The upper-bracket teams will have an advantage. Even if they lose a match, they will get to fight in the lower bracket. Unfortunately, the remaining squads will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose a single game.

MLBB M4 Knockout Stage bracket (Image via Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

MLBB M4 Group Stage overview

Falcon Esports and Blacklist International topped Group A and will face Onic and RRQ Akira, respectively, in the Knockout phase. Both sides won two matches and lost one in the Group Stage. Burn x Team Flash's players did not appear confident and lost all three of their battles.

Todak displayed admirable gameplay in Group B, winning all three of their encounters and taking the pole position. Onic Esports lost their first match but managed to win their next two and finished second in the table. MDH couldn't win a single match in the Group Stage.

In Group C, Team Echo stayed unbeaten and secured the top place in the charts. On the other hand, popular Indonesian MLBB squad RRQ Hoshi was right behind them with two wins. Occupy Thrones from Egypt failed to defeat any teams in their group.

RRQ Akira and Team HAQ were the top squads in Group D after winning two matches each. The Valley and S11 Gaming clinched only one game each.

YumSkie from Todak was the star player of Day 1 after playing an important role in the squad winning their matches against Malvinas and Onic Esports. Luiizz from RRQ Akira and Naomi from Falcon were the star players of Day 2 and 3, respectively. After showcasing emphatic performances in his two decisive matches, Panda from Team HAQ emerged as the star player of the fourth day.

The nine-day-long Knockout Stage of the MLBB M4 starts on January 7, with Falcon going up against Onic and Echo facing Team HAQ in the upper bracket. The upcoming phase will be played at the Tenis Indoor Stadium Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia. The Grand Finale of the mega MLBB competition will take place on January 15.

