MLBB M4 World Championship: Teams, groups, schedule, venue, format, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) will start its fourth World Championship, also named M4, on January 1, 2023, with 16 teams from 12 regions battling it out for a hefty prize pool of $800K. Two phases will be held, including the Group Stage and Knockout, each in different venues in Indonesia.

The World Championship is a yearly contest of MOBA games, and millions of fans look forward to this mega battle every year. Several squads compete in regional tournaments before earning their seats in the event.

Format of MLBB M4 World Championship

The Group Stage of the M4 championship will take place from January 1 to 4 at the Bali United Studio, where four groups of four teams will each battle for their seats in the Upper and Lower Brackets of the Knockout Phase. It will feature a single-round robin format, with each match taking place in a Bo1. No team will be eliminated in this phase.

M4 Knockout Stage brackets (Image via MLBB)

The Knockout round will be held from January 7 to 15 at the Tennis Indoor Stadium, Senayan. The top two teams from each group from the first phase will be seeded into the Upper Bracket, while the bottom two will compete in the Lower Bracket.

The initial two rounds of the Lower Bracket and the Grand Finals will be played in a Bo3 and Bo7 respectively, while all the other matches will be in Bo5.

MLBB M4 World Championship Groups

Here are the four groups with four teams:

Group A

Blacklist International (Philippines) Burn x Team Flash (Cambodia) Incendio Supremacy (Turkey) Falcon Esports (Myanmar)

Group B

Malvinas Gaming (LATAM) MDH Esports (Mekong) Todak (Malaysia) Onic Esports (Indonesia)

Group C

RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) Echo (Philippines) RSG (Singapore) Occupy Thrones

Group D

RRQ Akira (Brazil) The Valley (North America) S11 Gaming Argentina (LATAM) Team HAQ (Malaysia)

The tournament will be live-streamed on MLBB's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels in several regional languages.

Blacklist International, the defending champion, has had a stunning showcasing in their regional tournaments and will be eyeing back-to-back world titles. Their pro OHEB was given the MVP award for his masterclass performances in the previous championship.

Fan favorites RRQ Hoshi have managed to qualify for the fourth consecutive championship, after having played the last three editions. However, from M1 to M4, they have seen many changes in their MLBB roster. The Indonesian team will focus on lifting their first world trophy.

