MLBB M4 World Championship: All qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and more

The fourth edition of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) World Championship will kick off on January 1, 2023, featuring 16 teams from 12 regions. The contest will run for half a month in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will have a gigantic prize pool of $800K.

Malaysia, Indonesia, LATAM, and the Philippines have two slots each, while the other eight regions have one team each. CIS teams will not take part in the event, while the Myanmar and Mekong regions will compete after they were not present in the third edition. All regional competitions recently came to a close with 16 participants advancing to the M4 Championship.

MLBB M4 World Championship's qualified teams

Team HAQ (Malaysia) Todak (Malaysia) Onic Esports (Indonesia) RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) Blacklist Inrernational (Philippines) Echo (Philippines) S11 Gaming Argentina (LATAM) Malvinas Gaming (LATAM) RSG (Singapore) RRQ Akira (Brazil) Burn x Team Flash (Cambodia) Thrones Esport (MENA) Incendio Supremacy (Turkey) The Valley (North America) Falcon Esports (Myanmar) MDH Esports (Mekong)

The M3 champions Blacklist Internatonal from the Philippines have again secured a seat in the upcoming Championship after winning their regional MPL Season 10. The team have been in fabulous form for the past two years. Two famous rosters, Bren Esports and Onic from the Philippines, could not qualify for the event as they came fourth and fifth in the MPL S10.

Two Indonesian giants, Onic and RRQ Hoshi have cemented their seats in the contest following their successful journey in the country's Professional League Season 10. RRQ Hoshi also played in all the previous MLBB Championships and will be looking to win the title this year.

Team RRQ @teamrrqofficial RRQ Hoshi finished MPL ID Season 10 by being the Runner-up. Congrats for your third thropy in MPL ID, @onic_esports . Let's do our best in M4 World Championship 🧡 RRQ Hoshi finished MPL ID Season 10 by being the Runner-up. Congrats for your third thropy in MPL ID, @onic_esports. Let's do our best in M4 World Championship 🧡💛 https://t.co/POPlIE4w5W

Malaysian roster Todak Esports, who were third in the M1 Championship, have made it to the global event for the third time. They had an average performance in the previous edition.

One of the oldest Indonesian organizations, RRQ entered the Brazilian MLBB scene in February this year and the squad (RRQ Akira) has since done a good job winning all their regional events.

The Valley from North America claimed the NACT Fall Season title, while Throne Esport won the MPL MENA Fall 2022.

S11 and Malvinas from Latin America, who grabbed first and second place respectively in the MLSL Season 1, will also hope to perform well in the upcoming event.

The previous MLBB Championship generated more than 3.1 million peak viewership. The event was held from December 6 to 12, 2021, and had a total prize pool of $800K.

