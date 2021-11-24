M3 World Championship: Teams, format, groups, and schedule revealed

The third iteration of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) World Championship (M3) will begin on 6 December. The host, Moonton, has added four new slots compared to previous seasons, bringing the total number of teams to 16.

The event will be played offline in Singapore and will have a massive prize pool of $800,000. The winner will take home $300K, while the runner-up will get $120K.

The tournament will be played in three stages:

1) Group Stages: The 16 teams are split into four equal groups and will play in a single round-robin format from 6 to 9 December. The top two sides from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the bottom two will get relegated to the Lower Bracket.

The M3 World Championship groups (Image via MLBB)

2) Playoffs: The Playoffs, scheduled from 11 to 18 December, will be played in a double-elimination format. The winner of the upper bracket and lower bracket final will qualify for the Grand Finals.

3) Grand Finals: It will be played on Sunday, 19 December, in a best of seven format.

The M3 World Championship bracket (Image via MLBB)

Qualified teams for the MLBB M3 world championship

Group A

Blacklist International (Philippines) Red Canids (Brazil) Malvinas Gaming (LATAM) Bedel (Turkey)

Group B

Onic Indonesia Onic Philippines Todak (Malaysia) Keyd Stars (Brazil)

Group C

Evos Singapore Natus Vincere (CIS) Blood Thirsty Kings (North America) See You Soon ( Cambodia)

Group D

Team SMG (Malaysia) RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) GX Squad (Saudi Arabia) RSG (Singapore)

The first season was held in Kuala Lumpur and had a prize pool of $250,000. Evos Legends, the Indonesian powerhouse, took the title, defeating RRQ in the Grand Final 4-3.

The event's second season, worth $300,000, was held in Singapore and was won by the Philippines team Bren Esports. RRQ finished on the podium in both seasons and will be the favorites heading into this one.

The World Championship will be streamed on the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang official YouTube channel and MLBB esports Facebook page.

Edited by Ravi Iyer