RRQ Hoshi eliminated from MLBB M4 World Championship 

Fan-favorite team RRQ Hoshi has been eliminated from the MLBB M4 World Championship after they lost their battle against ECHO in the Lower Bracket Finals. The Indonesian side did not look confident in their decisive match on January 14 and couldn't book their seats for the Grand Finals.

RRQ Hoshi ended their M4 campaign in the third spot and received $80K in prize money. ECHO, on the other hand, will now face Blacklist International in the Grand Finals, which will be played in a best-of-seven format on January 15.

Overview of RRQ Hoshi vs. ECHO match in MLBB M4 Knockout

Round 1

Sanford and Sanji's technical gameplay helped ECHO win the first round of this best-of-five match, putting pressure on Hoshi. Alberttt and Clayyy showed some resistance; however, that was not enough to stop their opponent.

Round 2

That said, the Indonesian side managed to defeat the Filipino squad in the next round, making them equal on the scoreboard. Alberttt displayed a great sense of gameplay and bagged the MVP title. Clayyy also played well and contributed to his team, which eventually got them the win.

Rounds 3 and 4

In the third round, ECHO yet again showcased mesmerizing skills to clinch the victory, thanks to Sanford's impressive performances. Sanji, YAWI, Bennyqt, and KarlTzy played this game excellently.

This was the moment the squad picked up the pace and won the fourth round as well, cementing their position in the Grand Finals of the MLBB M4 World Championship. They will need to maintain their gameplay and performance against Blacklist, who are already in dominant form.

RRQ could not deliver the kind of performance they wanted to in the tournament. The team started their M4 journey satisfactorily, finishing second in their group and moving to the Knockout stage. They outclassed Todak in the first game of that phase but failed to beat Blacklist, causing them to slip into the Lower Bracket.

The squad edged out Falcon and Onic Esports in this stage, but the loss against ECHO today resulted in their elimination from the mega MLBB tournament.

The organization has so far failed to win any edition of the MLBB World Championship. They finished second in the M1, which was held in 2019, while the team grabbed third and fifth places in the next two seasons.

The Grand Finals of the MLBB M4 will be played between the defending champion Blacklist and ECHO on January 15. You can watch Thriller Battle on Mobile Legends Channel's YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok.

Poll : 0 votes