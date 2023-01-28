MLBB: RRQ reveals their roster for MPL Indonesia Season 11

Rex Regum Qeon, aka RRQ, has revealed their roster for the upcoming MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11, which will start in February 2023 and has a total prize pool of $300K. The seven-man team will compete in the first regional event of this year's season and will focus on retaining their success in this edition as well.

The organization has emerged victorious in four out of the 10 MLBB MPL Indonesia tournaments held so far, while they grabbed the runner-up spot three times, which displays how their squad has presented absolute dominance there in the last five years.

RRQ roster for MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11

Here is RRQ's roster for the upcoming tournament:

1) Banana - EXP Lane

2) Alberttt - Jungler

3) Clayyy - Mid Lane

4) Skylar - Gold Lane

5) VYN - Roamer

6) Lemon - Mid Lane

7) Renbo - Mid Lane

8) Arcadia - Head Coach

9) Fiel - Assistant Coach

The organization recently signed former Bigetron Alpha player Renbo to their roster. He will play as a Mid Laner in the upcoming contest. The 23-year-old star is a seasoned MLBB athlete who has been competing in the scene for almost five years.

Meanwhile, Rivaldi "R7" Fatah is currently not a part of the active roster. The former Dota 2 player, who switched to MLBB esports in 2019, has played a vital role for the organization in the past, helping RRQ win two seasons of MPL Indonesia. On January 23, 2023. the team bid farewell to their MLBB analyst Adi "Acil" Asyauri, a former Dota 2 athlete.

The Indonesian giants gained the third position in the M4 World Championship, which concluded on January 15, 2023, with Filipino team ECHO winning the prestigious tournament. It was a great event for RRQ, but they, yet again, could not win the International event.

Their superstars Alberttt and Clayyy showcased outstanding performances in that tournament and have been in great form for a long time. The side will hope to see them show off their skills in the MPL Season 11.

RRQ was in second place in the previous edition, which was clinched by Onic Esports. Skylar, Alberttt, and Cleyyy showcased remarkable performances during this event. They will focus on achieving their fifth title in the upcoming one.

The organization will also try their best to create synergy among the players from the very beginning, which will help them lift the trophy at the MLBB M5 World Championship Philippines, which is scheduled to take place in December 2023.

