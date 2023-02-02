5 best Mobile Legends Heroes for beginners in 2023

Since its arrival a few years back, Mobile Legends Bang Bang has risen to become a massively popular battle arena game. Mobile Legends has a huge roster of heroes with unique abilities, and each hero requires a certain level of mastery. While some heroes are easy to handle and adjust to, others might require hours of practice to work their abilities together into neat combos.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL



More perks and rewards await! Log into the game and join NOW!



#MobileLegendsBangBang

#MLBBNewSkin New February StarLight is underway! Buy it for 300 Diamonds and get Saber "Iron Hound"!More perks and rewards await! Log into the game and join NOW! New February StarLight is underway! Buy it for 300 Diamonds and get Saber "Iron Hound"!More perks and rewards await! Log into the game and join NOW!#MobileLegendsBangBang#MLBBNewSkin https://t.co/zCmuVWo4eD

As of now, Mobile Legends offers a total of 118 Heroes to try out. A comprehensive collection of Heroes may often feel overwhelming for someone new to the game and just beginning to rank up.

So, here’s a handpicked list of heroes to buy first for the newbies in Mobile Legends:

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and personal choices

Five powerful heroes for beginners to rank up fast in Mobile Legends

1) Miya

Character Type: Marksmen

Miya was one of the first heroes to appear in Mobile Legends, and she is also one of the starter heroes players get to pick up in the beginning. Apart from that, she is also one of the earliest heroes with Reap / Damage specialization.

In Mobile Legends, Marksmen have a versatile role. It is best for players using a Marksman character to stay behind the frontlines. The combination of a Tank and a Marksman can work well together, and Marksmen are suitable for countering enemy tanks and healers.

One advantage of picking up Miya early in the game is that she has incredible escape abilities up her sleeve. She also has excellent movement speed, enabling players to quickly take down enemy turrets instantly by taking advantage of unguarded lanes.

Overall, Miya is a pretty dependable choice early on in the game. The different ways players can use her in the battle arena make it a perfect choice to learn the game's mechanics quickly.

What makes Miya great for beginners?

Good movement speed coupled with a descent escape ability

Good for clearing lanes

Can be used in versatile ways

A good Miya builds focused on attack speed can give many killing sprees.

2) Balmond

Character Type: Fighter/ Tank

Balmond is one of the most easy-to-handle and versatile heroes out there in Mobile Legends. There are a ton of OP builds available for Balmond. The character can morph into both a fighter and a Tank.

Ideally, he is slightly better off with a Fighter build. However, due to some of his physical attributes and moves, he can quickly morph into a Tank, depending on what your team requires. Tinkering with Balmond early on in the season is a great way to understand the roles and responsibilities of both the Fighter and the Tank class.

What makes Balmond tick for beginners?

Easy to understand and executable skillsets and combos

Versatile in nature

Good for clearing lanes

3) Vaxena

Character Type: Mage

As soon as players gather some in-game gold, it is advisable to go with Vaxena. Mage players should definitely strive to get Vaxena into their collection before moving over to more complicated Mage characters such as Selena and Lunox, for instance.

Vaxena’s first two skills deal an insane amount of AOE damage, which often turns out to be a game-changer in group fights. What makes Vaxena scary is her ultimatum, which summons a Dead Knight to fight alongside her for a few seconds. This makes her a pretty self-sufficient Mage as well.

Alternatively, her summoning skills can put an extra body in team fights, making a big difference in the end.

Why pick Vaxena over any other Mage?

Deals a scary amount of AOE damage

One of the few self-reliant mages

OP in team fights.

Easy-to-use skills and combos

4) Lesley

Character Types: Marksman/ Assassin

Lesley is a suitable choice for beginners seeking a marksman hero, as she is simple to play and has a long attack range, allowing for effective damage from a safe distance.

Her ultimate ability transforms her into a formidable opponent. It involves taking out her sniper rifle to target and shooting four bullets at an enemy, increasing damage based on the target's low health.

With the knowledge of the right build, she can be transformed into an absolute menace in the end game. Lesley has slightly superior movement speed and range compared to all the other pure Marksmen heroes, which makes a huge difference.

Why should beginners try out Lesley?

With the knowledge of the right build, newcomers can rank up fast with Lesley.

Good movement speed and escape abilities.

Ideal character to team up with Tanks

5) Bane

Character Type: Fighter/ Mage

Bane is a unique hero in Mobile Legends that often goes under the radar. However, Bane is an unbelievably versatile hero in the game. His ultimatum makes him a Mage, which also deals with AOE damage, including turrets.

He is a hardy fighter with decent stats, and his second skill also allows him to heal. This makes Bane an excellent choice to singlehandedly defend, take down lanes, and even steal weak turrets by sneaking in with the ultimatum.

Bane can be built in a variety of ways. A few tank builds work well with them as well. This way, he can also be converted into a pseudo-tank. Like Bane, few heroes in Mobile Legends offer so much variety in their skill sets. So, beginners can learn a lot by experimenting with Bane initially.

What makes Ban the perfect choice?

One of the most versatile heroes

Has a decent healing skill

Can defend and take down lanes alone

This wraps up our suggested heroes for players new to Mobile Legends. Keep tabs on us for more news and updates on the mobile gaming industry, including Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Poll : 0 votes