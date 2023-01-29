Evos Legends reveals their MLBB roster for MPL Indonesia Season 11

Evos Legends announced their MLBB lineup for the upcoming MPL Indonesia Season 11 on Sunday, January 29. TaxStump has taken over as the coach of the squad for the upcoming event, replacing veteran Bjorn 'Zeys' Ong who occupied the role for a long time.

The roster is a mixture of the two Indonesian divisions of Evos Esports, which means that some players from Evos Icon have joined Legends' lineup. With this announcement, the organization has made its intention of returning to form and clinching the upcoming tournament quite clear. The side has not claimed any major titles since the MPL Indonesia season 7 in 2021.

Evos Legends MLBB roster for MPL Indonesia Season 11

You can take a look at the roster below.

Pendragon - EXP Laner Saykots - EXP Laner Dlar - EXP Laner Tazz DD - Jungler Ferxiic - Jungler Hijumee - Mid Laner Branz - Gold Lane DreamS - Roamer TaxStump - Coach Age- Analyst

Pendragon, Tazz and DreamS, who were part of the team in the previous season as well, are in the lineup for the upcoming edition, while Sutsujin and Cr1te left to join Evos Icon. Clover has been moved to the inactive roster. Saykots, who joined the team in September 2022 and currently plays as an EXP Laner, has also been included in the squad.

Ferxiic, Branz, Hijumee, and Dlar from Icon have joined the lineup, and they will try to live up to the expectations of their fans and the organization. TaxStump and Age, who were signed in August 2022, will look to provide the best training possible to this squad. It will be interesting to see how the team stands without Zeys.

Evos Legends was the undisputed champion of the inaugural MLBB M1 World Championship, which took place in 2019. They defeated RRQ Hoshi in the Grand Finals to achieve the feat. Since then, no Indonesian team has won any other edition of the mega event.

The organization also won seasons 4 and 7 of MPL Indonesia and emerged as the runner-up in three editions. With this new roster, they will want to secure their third title in the coming season.

Recently, their arch rivals RRQ and Bigetron also announced their respective squads for MLBB MPL Indonesia Season 11. The previous iteration saw a poor showing from Evos as they had a disappointing performance in the group stage that kept them from reaching the Playoffs stage.

Moonton is yet to unveil the schedule for MLBB MPL Season 11, but it has been confirmed that the competition will commence in February.

