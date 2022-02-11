Who is the best Mage hero in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB)?

Tier lists in Mobile Legends Bang Bang are hardly ever set in stone, with each month seeing changes in the meta due to the release of new content or changes in playstyles. That is why few heroes are ever dubbed the "best" in their role. Very few, like Beatrix, have been described as such, after she completely dominated all the teams she was a part of at the M3 World Championship.

Recent changes have increased a Mage hero's use in the meta, namely Cecilion. His kit is now particularly useful for the later stages of a match to finish off a weakened enemy.

All you need to know about Cecilion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Cecilion is one of very few heroes who has five different abilities. This puts him in the top tier of Mage heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, and the recent buffs only add to his viability. Before getting to the buffs, let's briefly discuss his abilities:

1) Overflowing (Passive): Every time he hits a target, his max Mana will be boosted by eight. Cecilion's skill damage increases in proportion to Mana so this passive ability makes him that much more potent in the later game.

2) Bat Impact: The main DPS role of Cecilion is enabled by this skill. He launches a bat at the enemy which deals AoE damage, with maximum damage dealt at the center and reducing as enemies get further from it. A maximum of two stacks can be gained by hitting enemies with this ability.

Cooldown: 1.5 seconds

Mana Cost: 75

3) Sanguine Claws: This is Cecilion's CC skill. The casting distance is similar to Bat Impact and if enemies have the dash ability, they can see the claws being cast. Players are advised to target their claws on the predicted position of the enemy instead of trying to hit them directly with it. One stack gets added if enemies get caught in the claws.

Cooldown: 44-38 seconds

Mana Cost: 150-250

4) Bats Feast: This is Cecilion's Ultimate. He shoots high damage dealing bolts at the enemy and heals himself at the same time. Players are advised to ensure they are at a proper distance from the enemy to effectively use this ranged ability. It collects up to seven stacks.

Cooldown: 44-38 seconds

Mana Cost: 150-250

5) Moonlit Waltz: This is a special ability which can be used if Carmilla is also on the same team. Cecilion transforms her into a shadow under his control and guides her into enemy lines dealing damage to all enemies caught in her area of effect.

Cooldown: 45 seconds

Best spell, emblem and recommended items for Cecilion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

As the best Mage hero in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, his ideal emblem will be the Mage Emblem, with an Impure Rage talent attached. It will allow him to gain Mana with every hit similar to his Overflowing ability.

The main utility that Cecilion brings is his ability to deal damage from a distance. As a result, his short range fighting capabilities are rather limited. Adding a Flicker spell will allow him to escape from a sticky situation and then deal with the enemy after getting to a safe spot. Additionally, a Purify spell can also be added for the same purpose.

The following items are best for use with Cecilion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang:

Divine Glaive: Reduce enemy Front HP by half. Winter Truncheon: Prolongs his presence in team fights. Blood Wings: Increases defensive capability. Ice Queen Wand: Increases movement speed, slows enemies, and grants a magic lifesteal.

