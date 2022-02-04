Beatrix in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB): Abilities, attributes, ideal build, and more

Beatrix is often called the most versatile character in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Originally part of the new Battle Royale game mode, Survival: Nexus, she has taken her place in the Land of Dawn, after gaining breakthrough popularity there. The main reason behind the place she has made for herself in the meta so quickly is the range of her ability.

Get to know Moonton's latest addition to Mobile Legends Bang Bang and see if she is worth the hype.

All you need to know about Beatrix in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Beatrix's Hero Feature description in the game is as follows:

"A Marksman with various ways of Basic Attack, who can flexibly switch between different weapons according to different situations."

Belonging to Marksman's class, she can switch between four different weapons all with different strengths. This is a characteristic unique to just her in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. These are briefly described below:

1) Renner (Green): A sniper rifle which inflict 450% total ATK damage to the first target which is caught by it. This weapon is full range, meaning it can deal the same damage no matter how far the enemy is.

2) Nibiru (Purple): An SMG which fires 4 shots at a time each dealing 52% total ATK damage

3) Wesker (Yellow): A shotgun which fires 5 shots at a time and can deal 150% total ATK damage to a close enemy. Ineffective in mid or long range combat.

4) Benett (Red): Grenade launcher which bombs the enemy in five waves, dealing 685/855/1025/1225/1500 damage respective;y (240% total ATK damage). Enemies caught in the blast are slowed by 30% for the next five seconds.

Beatrix's ultimate moves

Four guns also mean that the character gets four different ultimates. These ultimates are also laid out in some detail below:

1) Renner's Apathy: Beatrix builds up her energy and deals 700/950/1200 damage to three enemies with three quick shots of her sniper rifle.

2) Nibiru's Passion: The 4 shot volley is increased to a six-shot burst with each shot dealing 225/270/315 to enemies in range.

3) Wesker's Elation: Beatrix runs at the enemy with her shotgun in hand and deals 295/370/445 damage with a 10-shot volley and inflicts 25% additional decay damage.

4) Benett's Rage: Benett rains fire from the sky with her grenage launcher in hand and deals 885/10555/2025 damage, and stuns the enemy for 10 seconds.

With the right build and these abilities, Beatrix is unstoppable. This was corroborated in the M4 Mobile Legends Bang Bang World Championship where she had the highest pick rate, and was seen demolishing enemies and changing the tune of many key matches.

Ways to maximize Beatrix's attributes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

First, players should invest in a Purify Spell, as many MLBB situations involve Beatrix taking a close corners fight with the enemy and the Purify spell can allow them to get out of a trapped situation while also boosting her DMG rating a little.

While the ideal build will be decided by each individual playstyle, in terms of overall capability a Renner+Wesker build is far ahead of other combinations. Here, players have less ammo to work with, but each hit is devastating to the enemy and can make Beatrix deadly in the hands of any MLBB player.

The ideal Custom Emblem Set for her is listed below:

Agility (+3)

Invasion (+3)

Killing Spree

Fans should stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest Mobile Legends Bang Bang releases and updates.

