Beatrix wins voting for M4 Exclusive Skin coming to Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB)

As players welcome a new competitive season for Mobile Legends Bang Bang, the big change is that players will be able to vote for which hero they want to see on the World Championship skin. Voting concluded recently, and this year's championship skin will feature Beatrix, a popular Marksman known for her range of gunplay abilities.

Read on to learn about the skin's release date and other details, as the developers have hinted that the release of the championship skin generally means that the championship is around the corner.

Beatrix M4 Exclusive Skin in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: All you need to know

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL

Beatrix is the winner with the most votes.

A brand new exclusive M4 skin will be designed for Beatrix, so please stay tuned!



Starting from this year, world championship exclusive skins will be decided by votings.



#MobileLegendsBangBang The voting for the M4 skin is over!Beatrix is the winner with the most votes.A brand new exclusive M4 skin will be designed for Beatrix, so please stay tuned!Starting from this year, world championship exclusive skins will be decided by votings. The voting for the M4 skin is over!Beatrix is the winner with the most votes.A brand new exclusive M4 skin will be designed for Beatrix, so please stay tuned!Starting from this year, world championship exclusive skins will be decided by votings. #MobileLegendsBangBang https://t.co/pM19mxufue

The M4 World Championship is the next big event on the docket for every Mobile Legends Bang Bang player, and the announcement about the exclusive skin for the same is a hint for the community to sit tight.

The championship was originally rumored to start during the fourth quarter of 2021, but was delayed due to undisclosed reasons, and this announcement means players will be seeing more details very soon.

Beatrix is one of the most popular characters in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang meta, and her win is not a surprise for most as she is an absolute demon in all aspects of the game's various modes. She has the ability to wield everything from a shotgun to a grenade launcher, so it will be interesting to see how the developers will design her varying aspects.

Last year's Estes skin debacle may have prompted Moonton's move to the player-voted Championship skin. Fans can read a brief account of the same below.

After the M3 World Championship conclusion, Blacklist Interactional IGL, @OhMyV33NUS, announced that they would be choosing Estes for their championship skin. A couple of weeks later, he announced that Blacklist International had left the project over differences with the developers.

ECHO™ @echophilippines Y'all idk about you but if it ain't Estes, it ain't Blacklist anymore #WeWantEstes Y'all idk about you but if it ain't Estes, it ain't Blacklist anymore #WeWantEstes

The incident led to many angry reactions from fans, with many rushing to rate the game 1 star on the Play Store and App Store reducing Mobile Legends Bang Bang's rating on these platforms from a solid 4.5 to 1.3.

The developers released this statement shortly after the rating fell through, but the Estes skin has still not been released for players.

Every year since the first M1 championship, the winning team has got to decide a championship skin to commemorate the win. The harrowing experience of the developers last year over the Estes skin is surely a factor in the move to this mode of getting players to vote for their favorite hero for the championship skin.

Fans should stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest Mobile Legends Bang Bang releases and updates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi