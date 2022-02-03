Shadow Commander Austus in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB): Abilities, attributes, ideal build, and more

The latest addition to the Magic Chess side of Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Shadow Commander Austus, was recently announced by the developers. He will be the 20th commander to join the game and has generated a lot of excitement in the community for the scale of rewards he can grant players.

Read on for all the details on the latest addition to the game and how players can use him to their benefit.

Shadow Commander Austus in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: All you need to know

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL

Austus can get a random amount of Gold after collecting 6 shards!

Tap the picture and learn more about Austus!



#MobileLegendsBangBang

#MagicChess Meet our new Commander in Magic Chess, Shadow Judgement - Austus!Austus can get a random amount of Gold after collecting 6 shards!Tap the picture and learn more about Austus! Meet our new Commander in Magic Chess, Shadow Judgement - Austus!Austus can get a random amount of Gold after collecting 6 shards!Tap the picture and learn more about Austus!#MobileLegendsBangBang#MagicChess https://t.co/Xhvlz7qEKt

The new character seems to be a cross between Kaja and Aamon, with Kaja's appearance and Aamon's skills. Take a detailed look at his various skills below.

Power of Shadows skill in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via MLBB/Twitter)

His 1st Skill, "Power of Shadows" when active, will allow him to gain one shard with every win. Once players collect six shards, they can ignite the Shard Totem, which will grant them anywhere between 6-14 gold. Wins over creep rounds will also be counted.

Blade of Resonance skill in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via MLBB/Twitter)

This skill grants players a shard every time a two-star hero is acquired. Once players have six shards collected they can use the shard totem to get Mirror Devices. Every time a hero is upgraded to Lv. 2 will also grant players a shard. This skill has to be manually activated.

Forest Blessing skill in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via MLBB/Twitter)

This is by far the best skill this commander will have. Here, a shard is granted for every time an ally is killed and can ignite the Totem after every win. The number of shards collected will determine the scale of the reward.

For example; a silver totem will grant players a random five-gold hero, a gold totem, a random five-gold two-star hero and so on and so forth.

Players are advised to store their shards according to the rewards they are seeking. If the shards collected in a round are less than 10 then no reward can be claimed. The shards collected for a round the player lost will be stored until they win a round, and cumulated later.

Magic Chess is an eight-player strategy game mode where players compete against each other or randoms from scratch and buy and upgrade heroes as they go in every match. Shadow Commander Austus is the 20th in a line of support characters which players can use to get additional buffs during the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Fans should stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest Mobile Legends Bang Bang releases and updates.

Edited by Arnav