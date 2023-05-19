League of Legends: Wild Rift is the gateway to the League of Legends (LoL) franchise, yet it is one of the most beloved games in the mobile gaming community. Wild Rift offers fast-paced, action role-playing and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) fans. The strategic gameplay attracts a lot of players to team up with each other in this fantasy world to defeat opponents and move up the rank ladder.

Many try to rank up faster in League of Legends: Wild Rift each season. However, it is not as easy as it sounds. This game demands skills developed with experience, dedication, and much more to climb the ranking ladder. This guide has listed the best tips to help players develop the right strategies and mindset to rank up faster in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Top 5 tips to rank up faster in League of Legends: Wild Rift

There are 10 different rank tiers in LoL: Wild Rift:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Emerald

Diamond

Master

Grandmaster

Challenger

Riot Games has made sure that the Wild Rift rank tiers, despite being beginner-friendly, stay familiar for PC players as well. Becoming a Challenger and being counted among the best players in the MOBA title is a dream for beginners. However, without the right tips and tricks, this can be a daunting task for them.

Therefore, this article brings you the top five tips to rank up faster in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Check out the redeem codes of MLBB for May, another popular MOBA title on the market.

1) Focus on your roles

League of Legends: Wild Rift is an action-RPG MOBA game where players must team up to destroy the towers in the opponent's bases. The champions are divided into different roles like mages, fighters, marksmen, and more. Some of them are the best fighters, while others excel at crowd control or have healing abilities to support the champions of the allied front.

Players need to understand their roles and lanes to operate from with the champions to get the best out of them. Knowing one’s role in the game helps their team gain a huge tactical advantage over their opponents. Check out the best champions of the game here.

2) Keep your eyes on the patch updates

The game developers have a bi-weekly update policy where they update all of their games to keep them fresh and engaging. Therefore, the champions' powers in Wild Rift get adjusted with every patch update. This has a huge effect on the performances of certain champions in different patch styles.

Players should always keep an eye on the new updates to choose the right champions before entering a match.

3) Have conscious intent and practice executions

Practice more in Lol: Wild Rift to rank up faster (Image via Riot Games)

Casual gamers have a huge perk in League of Legends: Wild Rift, as they can play on autopilot. However, playing in this mode will never guarantee your progress in the rank ladder. The plan is to know how to micromanage your opponents in different lanes.

To become an expert in different lanes, you must master the different characters in the game. You need to practice your execution skills as well. That way, you can improve your ranks faster in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Check out the Wild Rift 2023 roadmap, new updates, and more from here.

4) Learn to prioritize certain objectives over others

When playing League of Legends: Wild Rift, getting as many kills as possible is crucial. However, completing objectives is also important. You can keep killing opponents, but that will not improve your ranks. Taking down objectives like Drakes, Turrets, the Rift Herald, and Baron Nashor is also very important.

Taking down these objectives in Wild Rift will help the players earn more gold and win more matches. The Wild Rift teams that balance getting kills and completing objectives always have a higher chance of winning more.

5) All your deaths are your fault

Remember that all the deaths you get in the game are your fault. There will be players on your team who will flash into enemy turrets, trying to get a kill. However, that is not an invitation for you to throw yourself into the battle. Players must think according to their strategies.

They might see the support champions engaging themselves in attacks to bring extra support for team members without the right farming. Avoid doing so until you get the necessary items, or you will keep dying, and it won’t help your team a lot, either. You can check out the latest tier list for the characters of MLBB here.

These are the top five tips for League of Legends: Wild Rift players to help them rank up faster. Keep practicing these tips and implementing them in your gameplay to rank up faster and higher in one of the most loved MOBA games for mobile gamers. Check out the top tips to win more in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, another popular MOBA title for handheld gamers.

