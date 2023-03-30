League of Legends: Wild Rift launched in 2020 to become one of the most popular MOBA games. The game's latest season has introduced many new features and items, including a “dev update.” In a released video, the developers talk about the new changes in the number of patches and the inclusion of new content in 2023 that is expected to excite the fanbase.

The video describes how, similar to the game’s counterpart, the new League of Legends: Wild Rift update aims to bring in more updates. Let's take a look at the changes in the game, as explained by its associate director, David “PapaSmoothie” Xu in the video.

New League of Legends: Wild Rift 2023 Roadmap

In the dev update, David Xu touched on the following points:

The biggest update in League of Legends: Wild Rift is that the game will now reduce the number of patches from six to five. However, the dev team has promised that no content will be lost. In fact, they will add more content in these five patches and these patches will last longer.

Players of League of Legends: Wild Rift will keep getting a new champion moment every month.

Due to karma rework becoming a great hit, Xu also promised more updates to the champions just like from the previous version.

The developers have also promised to provide a crash course that will guide the players about how this new patch schedule will help the dev team to create the best builds possible in every single patch.

Xu said that they are also focusing on the different roles of the game. Especially the marksman and the assassins.

The dev update of LoL: Wild Rift has promised an Ultimate Spellbook, and with it will arrive the chaos factor in the game modes.

There is also a huge update in the gameplay in 2023. Even though the update is still a work in progress, it is going to bring variety in different games, Xu assured. The associate director shared glimpses of the update, saying that even though the developers are still brainstorming, winter might arrive soon.

In the final segment of this video, David Xu shares a puzzle, involving players in a guessing game that they play within the dev team. It showed glimpses of a character as a teaser for an upcoming skin, and players had to guess who the character was.

