All Genshin Impact Night Raven questions, answers, and puzzle locations

There are 11 Night Raven puzzles for players to solve in Genshin Impact 2.8's Golden Apple Archipelago. These puzzles vary in what the player must do, so this guide will help make it easy. It doesn't matter which order Genshin Impact players do it in, so they can jump from one part of the article to another if they desire.

Solving them isn't hard, but finding their locations can be tricky for some. This guide will include all the relevant places for Travelers to go to, along with some other information on completing each entry.

Solutions to Genshin Impact's Night Raven puzzles

Location #1

The first location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Night Raven puzzle can be found northwest of the southern Teleport Waypoint in Twinning Isle. It's out in the open, and there is a noticeable backdrop, so it's hard to miss. Talk to the statue near the sealed Common Chest to start.

Wait until all of the dialogue is finished.

The correct answer (Image via HoYoverse)

The correct statue to select is the one in the middle of the other statues. Genshin Impact players should ensure they're close to this one and not the others and then select "Confirm Target." This piece of advice is relevant to all of these Night Raven puzzles since players will have to start over if they pick the wrong one.

Location #2

There is a lone statue here (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an easy Night Raven puzzle to solve, although getting to it might be tricky for some players. There is an elevator nearby that will take Genshin Impact players close to this Night Raven. The point of this puzzle is to destroy all three wooden targets in a single attack.

Simply use any character with a massive AOE to clear it quickly. Once that's done, collect the chest and move on.

Location #3

It's inside the castle near the elevator (Image via HoYoverse

After doing the last location, head towards the eastern road into the castle. Once you enter that castle, look to your right. The statue you need to talk to is once again the one closest to the chest. There will be a lengthy bit of dialogue, so make sure not to mess it up.

Make sure to select this one (Image via HoYoverse)

The one closest to the table is the culprit. Genshin Impact players will get an Exquisite Chest for this lengthy one.

Location #4

It's fairly close to the southern Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Talking to the statue here will begin some more dialogue for the players to pay attention to, although they can simply ignore it and pick the answer based on this guide. Either way, the answer is the one shown below.

The game makes it rather obvious (Image via HoYoverse)

The statue near the parasol is the correct one to select in this Genshin Impact puzzle.

Location #5

You have to climb a bunch to get here (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can get an item known as Nightwatch Contracts in the Immernachtreich Apokalypse. The following video will show off all five possible locations. Make sure to grab two Nightwatch Contracts.

Once the player has one, they can talk to the statue shown in the previous image to create a wind current for them to glide on. Make sure to select the Display Nightwatch Contract and then talk to him. The remainder of the puzzle just involves gliding through the entire island from there, which loops back to the starting location.

However, make sure to go to the following location instead of completing the loop.

Go here (Image via HoYoverse)

Deliver another Nightwatch Contract to this statue. Talk to him a few more times to spawn another wind current. Go through the newly created wind current to loop around parts of the island before returning back to this NPC.

You get a Common Chest for your troubles (Image via HoYoverse)

Talking to the statue here again will give you a Common Chest.

Location #6

Another area to go to (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the northern Teleport Waypoint and head southwest to get here. Talk to the Night Raven statue near the sealed chest to start. Afterward, wait for some dialogue to happen.

The solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Confirm the easternmost red-scarfed Night Raven to complete this puzzle.

Location #7

This location is east of the northern Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Talking to the Night Raven statue here will begin yet another puzzle.

It's this blue-scarfed statue (Image via HoYoverse)

After some discussion amongst the statues, Genshin Impact players should select the blue-scarfed statue farthest from the treasure chest.

Location #8

Just defeat the enemies here (Image via HoYoverse)

This spot is a short distance east of the last area. On the beach are some Hilichurls harassing some Night Ravens. Just defeat them and talk to the middle statue to claim your prize.

Location #9

Climb up here (Image via HoYoverse)

There is an elevator south of the northern Teleport Waypoint. Take it to get near this location. Genshin Impact players need to climb up this mountain to get to the following location:

Jump down from here (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players are up in the area, jump down to the next cliff. Keep going down the nearby holes over there.

Turn this lamp off three times (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be a lamp that Genshin Impact players can interact with here. Turn it off three times to annoy the Night Raven into giving you the treasure.

Location #10

The next location is high up near the top of the castle (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will find the next Night Raven puzzle near the northern Teleport Waypoint. However, its distance is fairly deceptive since players have to scale up a mountain (preferably with the elevator) and then climb a little to get here.

The solution to this Night Raven puzzle (Image via Wow Quests)

Genshin Impact players should select the one with the red scarf near the treasure chest.

Location #11

The final one (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find the final Night Raven puzzle northeast of the southern Teleport Waypoint. No climbing is necessary to get here, so just sprint towards this area. There isn't much for Travelers to do here, so they need to go to a different spot to solve this test.

Head here (Image via HoYoverse)

Solving this Genshin Impact puzzle can be done by going to the above location. The red arrow in that image points to a little cave that players can explore. There will be some Hydro Slimes along the way, but you should be able to deal with them easily.

You should see something like this at the end (Image via HoYoverse)

Tap the fence there to scare off the Night Raven that was slacking there.

Return to where the maintenance Night Ravens were (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to where you started this puzzle. Press the diamond-shaped button to bring up the elevator. Go inside that elevator and go down. You can then talk to the nearby statue, who claims to have not seen any sleeping guards.

Talk to this statue in the southern cellar (Image via HoYoverse)

The sleeping guard is near the stairs south of the elevator. Talk to him and return to the elevator. Log out and reboot the game before proceeding to the cellar via the elevator once again.

Talk to this statue (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon returning, Genshin Impact players can talk to this Night Raven to get the final treasure chest. There aren't any more puzzles of this type afterward for this guide to discuss.

