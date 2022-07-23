Who among these was Truly Deceived: Genshin Impact Night Raven puzzle guide

Twinning Isle is a location specifically designed for Fischl in Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago. Multiple statues similar to Oz are seen scattered on the island, and some even pose as puzzles for players to complete.

The Night Raven puzzles in Twinning Isle involve the statue, where Travelers need to choose the correct crow statue among many. This article will include all the puzzles and their correct answers.

All Night Raven puzzles in Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago

Keep in mind that Genshin Impact players must first complete Fischl's event quest. Only after that will these statues appear on the island.

Night Raven puzzle one: Who among these was Truly Deceived

Choose the statue with a red scarf (Image via HoYoverse) Enter caption

The first Night Raven statue can be seen just above the entrance to Fischl’s domain. Players can talk to the statue with purple scarves to start the investigation. The clues here are as follows:

Statues with blue scarves will never lie

Statues with red scarves will always lie

The correct answer to this puzzle is the Night Raven statue with the red scarf.

Night Raven puzzle two: Who among these has been Lazing Along

The correct statue is the one with a blue scarf (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Night Raven statue puzzle concerns workers who have been slacking off. Players need to choose a statue with a blue scarf like in the image above to unlock the treasure chest.

Night Raven puzzle three: Who is the glutton that to greed did succumb

The Diligent Guard with the red scarf is the right answer (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can head southeast from the top teleport waypoint to find another set of Night Raven statue puzzles. They have to find the statue that eats the cake. The correct choice here is a statue with a red scarf in the middle.

Night Raven puzzle four: By whose hand is written the fate of all

The target for this puzzle is the statue in the middle of three (Image via HoYoverse)

The next puzzle is about the statue who wrote the script for the scene above. Genshin Impact gamers can choose the Night Raven statue highlighted in the image for the correct answer.

Night Raven puzzle five: To whom went the treasure when all was said and done

The Guard statue is the correct answer (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike other statues, this puzzle takes place inside a castle. The correct answer for this is the Guard statue situated at the center of the table.

Night Raven puzzle six: To whom ought this burden of responsibility be borne

Choose the statue under the parasol (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the final puzzle, Genshin Impact players can talk to the statue closest to the treasure chest. The correct answer for this is the statue named 'Idle Guard' resting under a parasol.

Travelers can complete many more puzzles in Twinning Isle, and all of them will award players with Primogems when completed.

