How to get Crystalline cores in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will need three Crystalline Cores to complete a quest called Like Rhyme and Song, the Summer Reverie.

The quest is rather short, and the game also helps by providing a rough location of each Crystalline Core.

Propeta @CarloPropeta I thought 2.8 Golden Apple Archipelago would be fun and relaxing like last time (1.6 OG GAA). Instead we are getting annoying puzzles, holy sht...



find the missing crystalline cores (0/3) I thought 2.8 Golden Apple Archipelago would be fun and relaxing like last time (1.6 OG GAA). Instead we are getting annoying puzzles, holy sht...find the missing crystalline cores (0/3) https://t.co/WLtuiHiJqd

However, players cannot simply explore the marked areas to acquire the Crystalline Cores effortlessly. They must solve puzzles in each marked area to collect them. These puzzles are designed to give players a hard time.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Locations of all three Crystalline Cores in Golden Apple Archipelago

As soon as the quest asks players to collect the Crystalline Cores, Genshin Impact will mark three areas on the world map. Players need to explore these marked locations with yellow diamonds and circles to find and collect the cores.

The Crystalline Cores are not exactly hidden. Instead, players have to solve all the individual puzzles located in these marked areas to recover them.

The guide will start with a marked location in the north-western region of the islands. Although players can do puzzles in any order, there is a reason why the game directs players to the north-western one first.

Hint to solve puzzles and collect Crystalline Cores (Image via Genshin Impact/miHoYo)

Here, players can find a clue to solve these puzzles. Search for a glowing spot near a rock located above the Fatui machines on the north-western islands.

Players will find Persikov's Manuscript, which provides the most crucial hint required for solving all three puzzles.

Location 1: Twinning Isle

Interact with the two spherical mechanisms to rotate the nearby gears and unlock the Crystalline Core. The correct order for the spherical mechanisms is as follows:

For Southern Sphere:

Right Left Left

For Eastern Sphere:

Right Right Left

Crystalline Core puzzle 1 solution (Image via Genshin Impact/miHoYo)

Collect the first Crystalline Core after a small cutscene and move on to the next location.

Location 2: Middle Island

There are three spherical mechanisms to dabble with here, but the process is still the same. The image attached below is taken from the perspective of a Phantasmal Conch located in the area. From this angle, players can look at all three spherical mechanisms, and the correct order is also mentioned.

Crystalline Core puzzle 2 solution (Image via Genshin Impact/miHoYo)

Starting with the left sphere mechanism, the correct order is:

Right Left

Rotate the middle sphere mechanism in this order:

Right Left Right

Lastly, rotate the right sphere mechanism in this order to unlock and collect the Crystalline Core:

Left Left Right

Location 3: Pudding Isle

Crystalline Core Puzzle 3 solution (Image via Genshin Impact/miHoYo)

The last puzzle is located in Pudding Isle. Players can reach the location using a Waverider. The process of rotating the two spherical mechanisms is pretty much the same.

For the southern sphere, players need to rotate the mechanism in the following order:

Left Left Right

For the Northern sphere, players need to rotate the mechanism left twice and right once.

