How to get hidden Luxurious Chest from secret treasure quest in Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago

The Treasure of the Four Skerries is a hidden quest series that will give Genshin Impact players plenty of Primogems inside the Golden Apple Archipelago. It essentially involves opening several chests that eventually get Travelers to a Luxurious Chest at the end.

It doesn't matter which order players find each chest. The only thing that matters is that players find all four parts of the clue to the final treasure. These clues are available to find in specific locations within:

Broken isle

Minacious Isle

Pudding Isle

Twinning Isle

This guide will start with the Broken Isle and move down in descending order from that list.

How to complete the new hidden quest in Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago for a Luxurious Chest

Where to start in Broken Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find the starting location of the Broken Isle portion of this quest series far northwest of Broken Isle. Once they arrive, they should see a Melodic Harp puzzle on the coast of this unmarked island.

To solve the puzzle, adjust the Melodic Bloom closest to the harp twice. Afterward, adjust the one closest to it twice so that one aims directly upward.

Make sure to adjust this one downward (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb up the mountain here and ignore the next closest Melodic Bloom. Instead, proceed onward until you see the one hanging over the cliff, as shown above. Adjust it so it aims downward. Finally, adjust Melodic Bloom at the bottom so it aims towards the chest.

Collect the contents of this Common Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Opening this Common Chest will give Genshin Impact players some dialog. Thankfully, all remaining treasure chests will be unlocked for players to find on the map, making finding the remaining ones much easier.

Minacious Isle

If you did the Broken Isle (or any other) part already, you should see it marked on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should go toward the northern side of the reefed shown in the above image. There isn't any gimmick here, as the next chest is located behind some debris. Use a Geo or Claymore user to clear it quickly.

Open it (Image via HoYoverse)

Opening it will give players a Sea Route Log. Looking at the overworld map won't help much since Travelers will see that the quest navigation only shows a giant yellow circle that spans a significant distance. If they look at the starry sky, they should notice a huge blue spell seal of some kind. Under that is where players need to go next.

Go here (Image via HoYoverse)

This location is southeast of the yellow circle quest indicator. The Common Chest will be on a cliff, so just approach it and open it. The Minacious Isle portion of this hidden quest is now over.

Pudding Isle

The Pudding Isle start location (Image via HoYoverse)

The next location to go to is east of Pudding Isle. Use the northern Teleport Waypoint, access the Waverider nearby, and head east toward it. Defeat the two slimes here to unlock this Common Chest.

Return to Pudding Isle and rearrange the bonsai near the northern Teleport Waypoint. Select Hoverlight Rocks for both the left and ride sides.

This is where you need to go next (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should go to this tree that is east of the southern Teleport Waypoint in Pudding Isle. There will be a little arrow here indicating that the player can interact with this spot. Afterward, go back to the bonsai.

Select Hoverlight Rocks: Left and Unyielding Rocks: Right.

The next location for Genshin Impact players to go to (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will have to go near the Geo Totems to find the next item on a wooden bridge. Just approach it and interact with it. The Pudding Isle portion of this hidden quest is done. All that remains is the Twinning Isle section before players can get to the Luxurious Chest.

Twinning Isle

You're almost done with this hidden quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the Twinning Isle location as shown above. You can talk to this raven statue to get the next details for what to do in this Genshin Impact quest. Just go down the nearby hole and deal with the Hilichurls there. After handling those enemies, return to Captain Night Raven.

He will move toward the north side of this little island. Talk to him once more, and pay attention to the instructions he gives you. Once you approach the first rock, he will remind you to make a left turn around it. Afterward, Genshin Impact players will approach the next rock from the left side.

This part is pretty self-intuitive, so just continue to follow the raven's instructions.

Here is the final Common Chest in this Genshin Impact quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Open this chest to complete the Twinning Isle portion.

Obtaining another Luxurious Chest in the Golden Apple Archipelago

Go here (Image via HoYoverse)

Slightly southeast of the central island is where Genshin Impact players have to go next for this hidden quest series. Investigating the area will spawn some floating jellyfish-like objects that players can climb. Continue the trek upward.

The end of this hidden quest series (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players just have to open this final Luxurious Chest to be done with it all. There are other Luxurious Chests to find within the Golden Apple Archipelago, but that's for other puzzles unrelated to this hidden quest series.

