How to save Leon in Genshin Impact Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact players will have to save Leon three times in the Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest series.

This series of quests happens after the player has already handled Xinyan and Kazuha's event quests. Every event quest has its own puzzles for players to tackle, with Fischl's involving Gaze of the Deep.

This puzzle type involves players looking through a Gaze of the Deep to move objects around based on where they are aiming the camera. There's generally only one answer to this puzzle, so some players might get stuck trying to solve it. Thankfully, this guide should make it pretty obvious to them.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Steps to follow to save Leon in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players should get used to seeing him (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that this article will only focus on the Leon sections of the Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest series within the Golden Apple Archipelago. There are a few other Gaze of the Deep puzzles that follow a similar principle, but they will clog up the specific Leon portions.

The game will notify players if they cannot use a Gaze of the Deep to complete a part of the puzzle.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse (Part 1)

The first solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers are introduced to Leon for the first time in the first part of Immernachtreich Apokalypse. Thankfully, this puzzle is quite easy.

The first one is right next to players when they spawn. It requires them to "place" the floating block in the field of view so it looks as though it connects to the platforms around it.

Complete this and go to the western Gaze of the Deep device.

Same deal as before (Image via HoYoverse)

The next puzzle is quite generous in terms of how Genshin Impact players can "place" it.

Just aim in the same direction as shown in the image above and move on to the northwestern Gaze of the Deep device.

You know the drill (Image via HoYoverse)

As long as Genshin Impact players see the faint circle near the center, they should be fine. They should aim the camera as shown in the image above, and they will see the "Something has changed around you..." message pop up.

Leon is now free, so it's time to finish this quest before seeing him again in part two.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse (Part 2)

The Wooden Beam should block most of the empty space, giving the illusion that the railway is still there (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will once again be tasked to save Leon in this quest. Start with the southwestern Gaze of the Deep and aim for something similar to the image above. Move on to the Gaze of the Deep device that's east of the one you just used.

Try to recreate this image (Image via HoYoverse)

Instead of a random wooden beam, the player can try to use a random stone block to obscure the empty path. Otherwise, just do what's shown here and move on to the northeastern Gaze of the Deep Device.

The final solution to the second quest's Leon puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

This one can be a little tricky since multiple angles seem like they would work but don't. You have to aim the camera as shown above to get the top wooden block in that position. It doesn't look clean, but it works.

Now, Genshin Impact players just have to wait for Leon to make his trek upward to complete this puzzle.

Immernachtreich Apokalypse (Part 3)

The goal is to place the huge block onto the switch tile (Image via HoYoverse)

Start with the northernmost Gaze of the Deep device and aim it as shown in the image above. Once that's done, go southeast and interact with the Gaze of the Deep device at the bottom.

You might have to wait a bit before you're allowed to interact with it.

You know what to do (Image via HoYoverse)

The main difference here is that the tile switch is in front of the cube. Otherwise, it's quite simplistic to solve.

Once you complete that, go to the western Gaze of the Deep device.

The final part (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players only have to do one more thing to save Leon. Simply aim the camera as shown in the image above and wait for the raven to show up.

