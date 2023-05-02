League of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.2 Playhem update: All new champions, major changes, and more

League of Legends Wild Rift is a fast-paced MOBA game developed by Riot Games. It features champions with their own skills and abilities, which players control to defeat opponents by destroying their Nexus. The developers are constantly updating the game with new champion skills, weapons, and other in-game items. They recently revealed additional information about the patch version 4.2, Playhem, which will be released on May 26.

In the Playhem patch, players will be able to download new content consisting of fresh champions, one enemy, skins, and item updates with some quality-of-life improvements (QoL). The developers revealed the preview of patch 4.2 via the game's official YouTube channel, stating that the update aims to satisfy all League of Legends Wild Rift players.

League of Legends Wild Rift introduces 3 new champions and a brand-new enemy

As stated in the League of Legends Wild Rift's previous dev update about getting new champions every month, the new Playhem patch will introduce three new ones: Ornn, Volibear, and Swain. Furthermore, a new elemental enemy, Ice Dragon, awaits players, and slaying it makes the rift snowy.

The Playhem patch will go live on May 26, allowing players to enjoy the content after that date. The details of the new elemental enemy and champions are given below:

Ornn

Ornn, the Fire Below the Mountain, will be the new champion in Playhem patch. (Image via Riot Games)

The Fire Below the Mountain, Ornn will be the new tank in this online MOBA multiplayer game capable of enduring multiple hits. He can forge any item on the map without returning to the base. Additionally, he can craft items near an ally after reaching a certain level, allowing players to purchase them anywhere on the map.

Volibear

Volibear, the Relentless Storm, is another champion debuting in the game. (Image via Riot Games)

Volibear, the Relentless Storm, will be the second champion debuting through the Playhem patch. This bear attacker has moves that wreak massive damage to the opponents. His passive Relentless Storm yields him extra attacking speed, dealing bonus magic damage to nearby enemies.

Swain

Swain, the Noxian Grand General, will be able to transform into his demonic form. (Image via Riot Games)

The Noxian Grand General, Swain will be a mage and tactical master with a demonic hand. While his move, Nevermove, nails the opponents in place, his second move, Vision of Empire, inflicts additional damage on the crowd-controlled enemy.

Additionally, the mage can also transform into his demonic mode using Demonic Ascension. This enables him to suck the lives of minions, neutral monsters, or opponents’ champions.

Ice Dragon

Ice Dragon will debut as the new elemental enemy through Playhem patch. (Image via Riot Games)

Along with the champions, the Playhem patch will also include a new elemental enemy, Ice Dragon. Slaying this dragon grants ability haste, a valuable objective for spell-singing champions. If players slay the dragon first, the rift freezes, making the jungle and river icy, granting a movement speed to the champions.

Furthermore, a Frozen Fruit will spawn in the wild, and attacking it freezes the enemy within the range of its blast. Like Zhonya’s Hourglass, the fruit's blast causes enemies to be untargetable and invulnerable for a short duration.

New gameplay items in Playhem patch

The Playhem patch of League of Legends Wild Rift will bring new and updated items to Marksmen. It introduces Immortal Shieldbow and The Collector for Marksmen in the game. The patch will also update the Phantom Dancer, Manamune, and Essence Reaver for Caster Marksmen.

Immortal Shieldbow

The new item Immortal Shieldbow provides extra safety to Marksmen. (Image via Riot Games)

This new item increases the safety of Marksmen in League of Legends Wild Rift. Once their health is depleted to a certain limit, players can activate the item's unique Lifeline passive. This activation provides a temporary shield and bonus attack damage to Marksmen. Additionally, they survive longer using the item's in-built life steal ability.

The Collector

The Collector is another new item for Marksmen in Playhem patch. (Image via Riot Games)

This new item combines offensive stats such as critical strike chances, attack damage, and lethality, making it deadly. Equipping this item enables enemy execution after they receive damage below a certain limit. Furthermore, players will get extra gold as a reward with each successful execution.

Quality-of-life improvements and other updates

There will also be some QoL improvements in the Playhem patch of League of Legends Wild Rift. Developers have expanded the Galaxy Skin Sets feature, where players will be able to see all their favorite Star Guardians and K/DA members together.

Moreover, completing a collection of skins will provide players with a special reward. Players will also be able to customize their User Interface by equipping new customizations from the Collection tab of League of Legends Wild Rift.

The new Season Stats feature will allow players to track their Ranked progression. Players will be able to check out champion win rates, the number of games played with each, the number of Pentakills, and other stats. There are also some other important updates in the game.

Wild Pass and leaderboard event

Food Spirits Ahri skin will be a reward for completing Wild Pass Season 13. (Image via Riot Games)

Players will be able to get their hands on new Ahri skin in League of Legends Wild Rift's Playhem patch. Upon completing the Wild Pass season 13, they will get the new Food Spirits Ahri Skin as a reward. Furthermore, the special flavor variant of Ahri in her Ascended version from the Wild Pass Emporium is also available.

The Playhem patch of League of Legends Wild Rift will have a new leaderboard event where Volibear and Ornn will fight each other. Players will get special rewards for completing missions and climbing up the ranks. Additionally, they will be able to collect rewards from the tiers below them on the leaderboard.

The new Playhem patch will also add a wide variety of skins to the current collection, including Shan Hai Scroll Nautilus, Sentinel Graves, Thunderlord Omn, Dragon Guardian Galio, Iconic Garen, Ocean Song Zeri, and many more.

