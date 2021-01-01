League of Legends fans finally have the opportunity to play their favorite MOBA on a handheld device with the Wild Rift open beta now out for many regions.

Wild Rift comes with a lot of gameplay mechanics that are already there in League of Legends. This is precisely why understanding the constantly evolving champion meta is key to getting ahead in the game.

When it comes to the Wild Rift bot lane, the marksmen, also known as the ADC, play a vital role in Wild Rift’s late game. These hyper carries are the core of the team, who scale throughout the game and must be protected from enemy assassins at all cost.

Though both League of Legends and Wild Rift follow the same mechanics, they do not necessarily follow the same champion meta. The champions in vogue in League of Legends today may not reflect the ones that are going strong in Wild Rift’s current patch.

So when it comes to the marksman's role, here is a list of the five best champions on the roster.

Top 5 Marksman/ADC in League of Legends: Wild Rift

#1 - Jhin

Image via Riot Games

Jhin is as powerful as he is difficult to master. But once a Wild Rift player gets familiar with his core mechanics and team fight positioning, the “Mind of the Virtuoso” can single-handedly tear through the enemy frontline.

Advertisement

Jhin is all about setting up traps and effectively playing around his four bullet cap. Unlike the rest of the ADCs, he cannot constantly fire his gun and be forced to reload his pistol after the 4th shot.

However, the four shots in themselves are devastating. With the correct itemization, Jhin can be very difficult to deal with during late-game scenarios. In the current Wild Rift patch, he is incredibly powerful.

#2 - Ezreal

n Image via Riot Games

Ezreal has been incredibly powerful in the bot lane from the first day of the Wild Rift one beta launch. His kit comes packed with a lot of damage and mobility, making him one of the hardest carries to kill in Wild Rift.

Additionally, he is even a lane bully, and his Mystic Shots can be used to overpower and harass opponents from level one onwards.

Advertisement

Ezreal scales incredibly well into the late game and can deal a great deal of burst damage, even though he is primarily a poke heavy champion.

However, Ezreal is a lot harder to play than the other marksman in both Wild Rift and League of Legends. A great deal of time and practice goes into mastering his kits, as most of his abilities are skill shot based and not point and click.

#3 - Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

One of the easier carries to pick up but by no means the weakest. Miss Fortune is one of the most powerful entry-level ADCs in Wild Rift, and with her “shock” and “awe,” she is capable of mowing down the enemy team in the blink of an eye.

She has an absurdly high amount of damage from level one onwards. Her Double Up can be one of the most oppressive abilities to deal with in lane when used right.

Advertisement

Bullet Time is the most powerful ability in her arsenal. When timed to perfection, she can single-handedly turn the tides of battle around, even if she is on a large item and gold deficit.

#4 - Jinx

Image via Riot Games

Jinx is one of the more balanced ADCs in Wild Rift. She can feel a bit underwhelming in the early stages of League of Legends. However, in Wild Rift, she starts off the game with a decent amount of agency and keeps ramping up in power as the match goes on.

She is the very definition of the word “hyper-carry” and takes over the game once she gets to snowballing in the later stages.

Her passive “Get Excited” allows her to gain extra decaying movement speed and attack speed. This gives her a temporary steroid boost with each kill and assist.

#5 - Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Wild Rift’s Ashe is easy to pick up but hard to master. She comes with many crowd control abilities in her kit. Her Volley and Frost Shot balance the lack of mobility options.

Her ultimate ability, called the Enchanted Crystal Arrow, is a game-changer. With the correct timing, she can use it to swing the battle to her favor.

Advertisement

Players can control her ultimate path and steer it around to change its course in Wild Rift. This isn't the case in League of Legends.

It makes the ability much more mobile-friendly, and players will find it harder to miss, no matter how far the target is.