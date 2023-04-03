League of Legends: Wild Rift offers a wide range of champions that players can choose from. This diverse list of champions can help any player maximize their potential if chosen properly. If you're a fan of MOBA games like this, you might be looking for guidance on which champions to choose to improve your chances of winning.

Here's a list of the best champions for beginners in League of Legends: Wild Rift for April 2023. This list will feature some of the best champions to play with in three different lanes and the jungle.

5 best champions for beginners in League of Legends: Wild Rift (April 2023)

5) Darius

Darius is one of the most buffed top/Baron lane champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift. The Baron Lane bruiser has a fantastic passive skill called Hemorrhage that does a great deal of damage to opponents.

Phase Rush helps Darius in team fights and while ganking. You can try starting your attack with his third skill. To maximize Darius's potential, start your attack with his third skill, followed by a combination of his first and second skills. After a few sword strikes, use his ultimate to finish off opponents.

4) Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol is an excellent champion for beginners to focus on if they want to play in the mid lane in League of Legends: Wild Rift. This unique champion can travel around the map with his incredible stars and abilities, making him an excellent asset to any team. Initially, Aurelion Sol can help push minions to make space for his teammates, and once he reaches level 3, he becomes a vital member of the team.

His incredible roaming abilities, combined with his legendary Comet of Legend ability, make him a formidable opponent in any lane. He has the ability to deal heavy damage to enemy champions, especially when you combine his third ability with Starsurge in the mid to late game.

3) Amumu

Amumu may not look like a formidable champion, but he is one of the best junglers in League of Legends: Wild Rift. The AP tank jungler might need to opt for a passive playstyle early on in the game to farm and increase his level. However, once you reach level five and unlock Curse of the Sad Mummy, Amumu will literally become a fighting god.

You can start your attack with Bandage Toss, the first skill of the champion. Then quickly use Despire and Tantrum, his second and third skills, respectively. Finally, use his ultimate, Curse of the Sad Mummy, to stun and damage nearby enemies.

After using your skills, you can follow up with a couple of auto attacks until they come off cooldown, then repeat the combo again for maximum damage.

2) Braum

The Dragon Lane support champion Braum is excellent at staying back and protecting his allies with his crowd control abilities. The tank support champion of Dragon Lane is perfect for beginners as he will perform at any and all stages of a game.

The third skill of the champion, Unbreakable, helps you prevent all incoming attacks and abilities from enemies. Stand Behind Me, the second skill of the champion, is another buffed skill that gives the player and one of their allies some extra protection.

1) Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune is a great champion to use in the Dragon Lane position in League of Legends: Wild Rift. As an AD Carry, she excels in dealing damage to enemy champions and is one of the strongest champions in the game.

Her passive ability, Love Tap, deals extra damage when she attacks a new target, making her a great choice for players who can attack multiple targets in a team fight. With proper farming and use of her abilities, such as auto attacks and Bullet Time, Miss Fortune can deal a significant amount of damage to the opposing team in the late game.

