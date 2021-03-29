Wild Rift patch 2.2 official notes to be accessible for the Americas, ARAM game mod, missive champion, and item updates

Wild Rift patch 2.2 is going to be massive, as the League of Legends-based mobile MOBA will finally be accessible to the Americas.

Not only will the new region be receiving additional exclusive benefits because of the delayed release, but new champions will also be added to the game along with the much anticipated ARAM game mode.

Five new champions are coming on #WildRift patch 2.2.



Galio, Renekton, Rammus, Kha'Zix, and Rengar will all be launching with the update.



Nearly half of all League of Legends champions have now been ported.



New events and new features will be up as well, bringing some much-needed quality of life updates to the existing system. There will also be a lot of Champion and Item upgrades to Wild Rift. It’s all set to be one of the biggest patch updates to date.

Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed version of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

For a brief overview, here are all the major updates.

Wild Rift patch 2.2 official notes

#1. Champions

Alistar

Base stats

Base Health reduced to 610 from 650

(1) Pulverize

Knock-up radius reduced to 275 from 300

Damage reduced to 60/110/160/210 from 60/120/180/240

Amumu

Base stats

Base armor reduced to 35 from 40

Health per level reduced to 95 from 105

(2) Despair

AP ratio reduced to 0.75% per 100 AP from 1% per 100 AP

(Ult) Curse of the Sad Mummy

Cooldown increased to 110/95/80s from 100/85/70s

Corki

(Passive) Hextech Munitions

Corki’s basic attacks will no longer convert physical vamp into magic vamp.

Darius

(Ult) Noxian Guillotine

Darius is now unstoppable during the cast time.

Dr. Mundo

(1) Infected Cleaver

Max damage vs monsters reduced to 290/360/430/500 from 320/380/440/500

(3) Masochism

Cooldown increased to 6/5/4/3s from 6/5.5/5/4.5s

Galio

New champion coming on April 1

Jhin

(3) Captive Audience

Now deals 65% damage to non-champions, down from 100%

Kha’Zix

New champion coming on May 6

Orianna

Base stats

Base health reduced to 530 from 570

(1) Command: Attack

Cooldown increased to 7.5/6/4.5/3s from 6/5/4/3s

AP ratio reduced to 0.4 from 0.5

Base damage reduced to 50/90/130/170 from 60/100/140/180

(3) Command: Protect

Base damage reduced to 50/90/130/170 from 60/100/140/180

Pantheon

(1) Comet Spear

Mortal Will no longer slows.

(2) Shield Vault

Bug fixed so ability now resets attacks and empowered attacks cannot be interrupted.

(3) Aegis Assault

No longer blocks turret damage.

Mortal Will no longer has extended duration.

Mortal Will now gains 60% movement speed for 1.5 seconds

(Ult) Grand Starfall

The spear that lands before Pantheon now slows by 50% for 2s and deals AOE damage.

Rammus

New champion coming on April 22, reworked from Summoner’s Rift

New passive: Rolling Armordillo

While out of combat, gain 32 movement speed.

Q rework: Powerball

Enabled Rolling Armordillo and accelerates up to 110% bonus movement speed over six seconds. Colliding with an enemy deals magic damage in an area, knocking back and slowing enemies by 40% for one second.

New ultimate: Soaring Slam

Hop into the air and slam down, dealing magic damage and creating aftershocks for four seconds. Aftershocks deal magic damage every second and slow enemies incrementally by 12%, stacking up to 60%.

Renekton

New champion coming on May 12

Rengar

New champion coming on May 6

Teemo

(3) Guerrilla Warfare

Camouflage channel time increased to 1s from 0.8s

#2. Items

Adaptive Helm

Item removed

Dead Man’s Plate

[NEW PASSIVE] Relentless: +5% movement speed

Now builds from Winged Moonplate (900g) + Chain Vest (1000g) + 1000g

Fimbulwinter

2600 gold: Tear of the Goddess (900g) + Giant’s Belt (1000g) + 700g

[NEW] Health: 350

[REMOVED] Armor: 40

Mana: 1150 → 1200 (due to Sapphire Crystal max of 350)

Ability Haste: 10

[NEW PASSIVE] Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 1% maximum mana. Refunds 15% of mana spent.

[NEW PASSIVE] Frozen Colossus: Immobilizing an enemy champion consumes Mana and grants a shield for 3 seconds, absorbing 150 (+ 5% current max mana) for every nearby enemy champion. This effect only activates while you have greater than 20% maximum mana. (15 second cooldown)

Force of Nature

New item added

2850 gold: Spectre’s Cowl (1100g) + Winged Moonplate (900g) + 950g

350 Health

45 Magic Resist

[Passive] Storm: Bonus 5% movement speed

[Passive] Absorb: Taking ability damage grants six movement speed and four magic resist for five seconds, stacking up to five times for a max of 30 move speed and 20 magic resist. Each unique ability gives one stack.

Frozen Heart

New item added

2850 gold: Warden’s Mail (1050g) + Glacial Shroud (1000g) + 800g

70 Armor

300 Max Mana

20 Ability Haste

[Passive] Winter’s Caress: Reduces the attack speed of nearby enemies by 15%.

Iceborn Gauntlet

[REMOVED] Mana: 300

Lich Bane

[REMOVED] Mana: 300

Total Cost: 3050g → 2950g

Now builds from Sheen (900g) + Aether Wisp (950g) + 1100g

Manamune

Ability Haste: 10 → 20

Mortal Reminder

Combine cost: 350g → 650g

Total cost: 2650g → 2950g

Muramana

Ability Haste: 10 → 20

Sunfire Aegis

New item added

500 Health

15 Ability Haste

[PASSIVE] Immolate: Deals magic damage per second to nearby enemies. Damaging champions or epic monsters with Immolate increases its damage by 10% for five seconds, stacking up to six times.

Immolate deals 150% damage to minions and monsters.

[PASSIVE] Flametouch: At max Immolate stacks, attacks burn enemies around you for Immolate’s damage over three seconds.

Cost: 3000g

Sunfire Cape

#3. Item removed

Randuin’s Omen

Armor: 50 → 55

Sapphire Crystal

Mana: 300 → 100

[NEW] Ability Haste: 5

[NEW PASSIVE] Mana Charge: Grants 5 maximum Mana per ability cast, up to 250. Triggers up to 3 times every 12 seconds.

Sheen

[REMOVED] Mana: 300

Cost: 1100g → 900g

No longer builds out of Sapphire Crystal

Tear of the Goddess

[NEW] Ability Haste: 10

[PASSIVE] Mana Charge: Mana per charge: 8 → 7

[PASSIVE] Mana Charge: Mana gained from Sapphire Crystal’s Mana Charge carries over into Tear of the Goddess, so Tear can start with up to 250 Mana already stacked.

Thornmail

Immobilizing enemy champions also inflicts them with Grievous Wounds for 3 seconds.

Trinity Force

[REMOVED] Mana: 300

Total Cost: 3733g → 3533g

Now builds from Sheen (900g) + Stinger (1200g) + Phage (1100g) + 333g

Warmog’s Armor

Health: 650 HP → 700 HP

Winged Moonplate

New item added

900 gold: Ruby Crystal (500g) + 400g

150 Health

[Passive] Flight: +5% movement speed

Winter’s Approach

2600 gold: Tear of the Goddess (900g) + Giant’s Belt (1000g) + 700g

[NEW] Health: 350

[REMOVED] Armor: 40

Mana: 450 → 500 (due to Sapphire Crystal max of 350)

Ability Haste: 10

[NEW PASSIVE] Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 1% maximum mana. Refunds 15% of mana spent.

[NEW PASSIVE] Mana Charge: Increases max Mana by 8 every attack, when Mana is spent or when taking damage from champions, epic monsters, or towers. Caps at 700 bonus Mana, transforming Winter’s Approach into Fimbulwinter. Triggers up to 3 times every 12 seconds. You may only carry one Tear of the Goddess item at a time.

#4. Systems

ARAM

ARAM game mode launches with patch 2.2.

3 day test begins at start of April

1 month test begins middle of April

Will launch fully later in the year

One lane, random champions

Approximate 12 minute games

New Summoner Spells:

Mark/Dash – throws a snowball which deals damage and marks the target hit. Reactivate to dash to marked target.

Clarity – grants mana to you and nearby allies.

Reroll your champion if you don’t like them

Position Preference

Enabled in a separate ranked queue for two weeks during Wild Rift patch 2.2.

Position Lab – players who test Position Preference queue will gain extra Blue Motes.

Replaces role select, instead set your positions in order of preference.

Your number one role isn’t guaranteed, but you’ll more likely get a high preference.

Ranked Season 2

Begins April 2 at 18:00 UTC.

Reaching Gold with 10 wins unlocks Glorious Jinx skin, plus Jinx if unowned.

Wild Pass

A new battle pass system with 50 tiers, giving players access to a bunch of new rewards.

Get a skin at Level 50, and more rewards afterwards, so the grind never stops.

Two different tracks: Free (limited rewards) and Paid (full rewards and bonuses).

Attack Speed

Attack Speed’s effect ratio on attacks’ windup time: 100% → 50%

Summoner Spells

Ghost

Duration: 6s → 8s

Burst top speed reduced

Burst duration: 2s → 3s

On takedown, the buff’s duration is increased by 6 seconds, and the speed burst is reapplied.

Ignite

Cast range: 7 → 5.5

120HZ Support

Testing on a selection of high-end devices.

120Hz mode is available on Samsung Galaxy S21 Range; Samsung Galaxy S20 Range; Samsung Galaxy Note 20; Samsung Tab S7 Range; OPPO Find X2; OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro; OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro; iPad Pro Range; Google Pixel 5; ASUS ROG Phone 2; Razer Phone 2.

#5. Communications and Social

Communications

Added 3 new pings for easier team coordination. Ping “Enemy has vision here” to warn about wards; ping “Group” to rally the team; or ping “Enemy missing” for when your lane opponent might be heading for a gank.

You’ll soon occasionally receive emails if a player you reported was penalized for their in-game behavior. We’re looking to create an in-game solution for this in the coming patches.

You can now equip the same emote in multiple autofire slots.

Social

Game invites

Invite notifications are no longer a giant full-screen takeover; they’re now a smaller, friendlier notification that won’t block your interactions with the client. You can accept, reject, or simply swipe right to hide this game invite.

Improved the visuals for when you invite friends who are already in game.

Social sharing

You can now share your achievements and Wild Pass rewards to Facebook, or by downloading the image directly.

End-of-game screen

If you stay for a while in the end-of-game screen, and your friends are ready to go again, the game will give you a friendly nudge to continue.

Added an indicator in the end-of-game screen to indicate which players were marked as AFK (or AF… Phone?)