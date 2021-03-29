Wild Rift patch 2.2 official notes to be accessible for the Americas, ARAM game mod, missive champion, and item updates

Wild Rift patch 2.2 is going to be massive, as the League of Legends-based mobile MOBA will finally be accessible to the Americas.
Not only will the new region be receiving additional exclusive benefits because of the delayed release, but new champions will also be added to the game along with the much anticipated ARAM game mode.
New events and new features will be up as well, bringing some much-needed quality of life updates to the existing system. There will also be a lot of Champion and Item upgrades to Wild Rift. It’s all set to be one of the biggest patch updates to date.
Wild Rift fans looking for a detailed version of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
For a brief overview, here are all the major updates.
Wild Rift patch 2.2 official notes
#1. Champions
Alistar
Base stats
- Base Health reduced to 610 from 650
(1) Pulverize
- Knock-up radius reduced to 275 from 300
- Damage reduced to 60/110/160/210 from 60/120/180/240
Amumu
Base stats
- Base armor reduced to 35 from 40
- Health per level reduced to 95 from 105
(2) Despair
- AP ratio reduced to 0.75% per 100 AP from 1% per 100 AP
(Ult) Curse of the Sad Mummy
- Cooldown increased to 110/95/80s from 100/85/70s
Corki
(Passive) Hextech Munitions
- Corki’s basic attacks will no longer convert physical vamp into magic vamp.
Darius
(Ult) Noxian Guillotine
- Darius is now unstoppable during the cast time.
Dr. Mundo
(1) Infected Cleaver
- Max damage vs monsters reduced to 290/360/430/500 from 320/380/440/500
(3) Masochism
- Cooldown increased to 6/5/4/3s from 6/5.5/5/4.5s
Galio
- New champion coming on April 1
Jhin
(3) Captive Audience
- Now deals 65% damage to non-champions, down from 100%
Kha’Zix
- New champion coming on May 6
Orianna
Base stats
- Base health reduced to 530 from 570
(1) Command: Attack
- Cooldown increased to 7.5/6/4.5/3s from 6/5/4/3s
- AP ratio reduced to 0.4 from 0.5
- Base damage reduced to 50/90/130/170 from 60/100/140/180
(3) Command: Protect
- Base damage reduced to 50/90/130/170 from 60/100/140/180
Pantheon
(1) Comet Spear
- Mortal Will no longer slows.
(2) Shield Vault
- Bug fixed so ability now resets attacks and empowered attacks cannot be interrupted.
(3) Aegis Assault
- No longer blocks turret damage.
- Mortal Will no longer has extended duration.
- Mortal Will now gains 60% movement speed for 1.5 seconds
(Ult) Grand Starfall
- The spear that lands before Pantheon now slows by 50% for 2s and deals AOE damage.
Rammus
- New champion coming on April 22, reworked from Summoner’s Rift
- New passive: Rolling Armordillo
- While out of combat, gain 32 movement speed.
- Q rework: Powerball
- Enabled Rolling Armordillo and accelerates up to 110% bonus movement speed over six seconds. Colliding with an enemy deals magic damage in an area, knocking back and slowing enemies by 40% for one second.
- New ultimate: Soaring Slam
- Hop into the air and slam down, dealing magic damage and creating aftershocks for four seconds. Aftershocks deal magic damage every second and slow enemies incrementally by 12%, stacking up to 60%.
Renekton
- New champion coming on May 12
Rengar
- New champion coming on May 6
Teemo
(3) Guerrilla Warfare
- Camouflage channel time increased to 1s from 0.8s
#2. Items
Adaptive Helm
- Item removed
Dead Man’s Plate
- [NEW PASSIVE] Relentless: +5% movement speed
- Now builds from Winged Moonplate (900g) + Chain Vest (1000g) + 1000g
Fimbulwinter
- 2600 gold: Tear of the Goddess (900g) + Giant’s Belt (1000g) + 700g
- [NEW] Health: 350
- [REMOVED] Armor: 40
- Mana: 1150 → 1200 (due to Sapphire Crystal max of 350)
- Ability Haste: 10
- [NEW PASSIVE] Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 1% maximum mana. Refunds 15% of mana spent.
- [NEW PASSIVE] Frozen Colossus: Immobilizing an enemy champion consumes Mana and grants a shield for 3 seconds, absorbing 150 (+ 5% current max mana) for every nearby enemy champion. This effect only activates while you have greater than 20% maximum mana. (15 second cooldown)
Force of Nature
New item added
- 2850 gold: Spectre’s Cowl (1100g) + Winged Moonplate (900g) + 950g
- 350 Health
- 45 Magic Resist
- [Passive] Storm: Bonus 5% movement speed
- [Passive] Absorb: Taking ability damage grants six movement speed and four magic resist for five seconds, stacking up to five times for a max of 30 move speed and 20 magic resist. Each unique ability gives one stack.
Frozen Heart
New item added
- 2850 gold: Warden’s Mail (1050g) + Glacial Shroud (1000g) + 800g
- 70 Armor
- 300 Max Mana
- 20 Ability Haste
- [Passive] Winter’s Caress: Reduces the attack speed of nearby enemies by 15%.
Iceborn Gauntlet
- [REMOVED] Mana: 300
Lich Bane
- [REMOVED] Mana: 300
- Total Cost: 3050g → 2950g
- Now builds from Sheen (900g) + Aether Wisp (950g) + 1100g
Manamune
- Ability Haste: 10 → 20
Mortal Reminder
- Combine cost: 350g → 650g
- Total cost: 2650g → 2950g
Muramana
- Ability Haste: 10 → 20
Sunfire Aegis
New item added
- 500 Health
- 15 Ability Haste
- [PASSIVE] Immolate: Deals magic damage per second to nearby enemies. Damaging champions or epic monsters with Immolate increases its damage by 10% for five seconds, stacking up to six times.
- Immolate deals 150% damage to minions and monsters.
- [PASSIVE] Flametouch: At max Immolate stacks, attacks burn enemies around you for Immolate’s damage over three seconds.
- Cost: 3000g
Sunfire Cape
#3. Item removed
Randuin’s Omen
- Armor: 50 → 55
Sapphire Crystal
- Mana: 300 → 100
- [NEW] Ability Haste: 5
- [NEW PASSIVE] Mana Charge: Grants 5 maximum Mana per ability cast, up to 250. Triggers up to 3 times every 12 seconds.
Sheen
- [REMOVED] Mana: 300
- Cost: 1100g → 900g
- No longer builds out of Sapphire Crystal
Tear of the Goddess
- [NEW] Ability Haste: 10
- [PASSIVE] Mana Charge: Mana per charge: 8 → 7
- [PASSIVE] Mana Charge: Mana gained from Sapphire Crystal’s Mana Charge carries over into Tear of the Goddess, so Tear can start with up to 250 Mana already stacked.
Thornmail
- Immobilizing enemy champions also inflicts them with Grievous Wounds for 3 seconds.
Trinity Force
- [REMOVED] Mana: 300
- Total Cost: 3733g → 3533g
- Now builds from Sheen (900g) + Stinger (1200g) + Phage (1100g) + 333g
Warmog’s Armor
- Health: 650 HP → 700 HP
Winged Moonplate
New item added
- 900 gold: Ruby Crystal (500g) + 400g
- 150 Health
- [Passive] Flight: +5% movement speed
Winter’s Approach
- 2600 gold: Tear of the Goddess (900g) + Giant’s Belt (1000g) + 700g
- [NEW] Health: 350
- [REMOVED] Armor: 40
- Mana: 450 → 500 (due to Sapphire Crystal max of 350)
- Ability Haste: 10
- [NEW PASSIVE] Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 1% maximum mana. Refunds 15% of mana spent.
- [NEW PASSIVE] Mana Charge: Increases max Mana by 8 every attack, when Mana is spent or when taking damage from champions, epic monsters, or towers. Caps at 700 bonus Mana, transforming Winter’s Approach into Fimbulwinter. Triggers up to 3 times every 12 seconds. You may only carry one Tear of the Goddess item at a time.
#4. Systems
ARAM
- ARAM game mode launches with patch 2.2.
- 3 day test begins at start of April
- 1 month test begins middle of April
- Will launch fully later in the year
- One lane, random champions
- Approximate 12 minute games
- New Summoner Spells:
- Mark/Dash – throws a snowball which deals damage and marks the target hit. Reactivate to dash to marked target.
- Clarity – grants mana to you and nearby allies.
- Reroll your champion if you don’t like them
Position Preference
- Enabled in a separate ranked queue for two weeks during Wild Rift patch 2.2.
- Position Lab – players who test Position Preference queue will gain extra Blue Motes.
- Replaces role select, instead set your positions in order of preference.
- Your number one role isn’t guaranteed, but you’ll more likely get a high preference.
Ranked Season 2
- Begins April 2 at 18:00 UTC.
- Reaching Gold with 10 wins unlocks Glorious Jinx skin, plus Jinx if unowned.
Wild Pass
- A new battle pass system with 50 tiers, giving players access to a bunch of new rewards.
- Get a skin at Level 50, and more rewards afterwards, so the grind never stops.
- Two different tracks: Free (limited rewards) and Paid (full rewards and bonuses).
Attack Speed
- Attack Speed’s effect ratio on attacks’ windup time: 100% → 50%
Summoner Spells
Ghost
- Duration: 6s → 8s
- Burst top speed reduced
- Burst duration: 2s → 3s
- On takedown, the buff’s duration is increased by 6 seconds, and the speed burst is reapplied.
Ignite
- Cast range: 7 → 5.5
120HZ Support
- Testing on a selection of high-end devices.
- 120Hz mode is available on Samsung Galaxy S21 Range; Samsung Galaxy S20 Range; Samsung Galaxy Note 20; Samsung Tab S7 Range; OPPO Find X2; OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro; OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro; iPad Pro Range; Google Pixel 5; ASUS ROG Phone 2; Razer Phone 2.
#5. Communications and Social
Communications
- Added 3 new pings for easier team coordination. Ping “Enemy has vision here” to warn about wards; ping “Group” to rally the team; or ping “Enemy missing” for when your lane opponent might be heading for a gank.
- You’ll soon occasionally receive emails if a player you reported was penalized for their in-game behavior. We’re looking to create an in-game solution for this in the coming patches.
- You can now equip the same emote in multiple autofire slots.
Social
- Game invites
- Invite notifications are no longer a giant full-screen takeover; they’re now a smaller, friendlier notification that won’t block your interactions with the client. You can accept, reject, or simply swipe right to hide this game invite.
- Improved the visuals for when you invite friends who are already in game.
- Social sharing
- You can now share your achievements and Wild Pass rewards to Facebook, or by downloading the image directly.
- End-of-game screen
- If you stay for a while in the end-of-game screen, and your friends are ready to go again, the game will give you a friendly nudge to continue.
- Added an indicator in the end-of-game screen to indicate which players were marked as AFK (or AF… Phone?)