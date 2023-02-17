Wild Rift exclusive skins coming to League of Legends - Transfers will include SG Seraphine, Redeemed SG Xayah, and Rakan

Riot Games has officially confirmed that exclusive League of Legends: Wild Rift skins will finally be made available for the popular MOBA game's PC version after years of player appeals.

Riot's League Executive Producer, Jeremy "Brightmoon" Lee and League Studio Head, Andrei "Meddler" van Roon, followed up with their video from the previous month to discuss Riot Games' plans for League of Legends skins in the future.

The developers revealed that the fan favorites of Star Guardian Seraphine, Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah, and Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan will be the first three Wild Rift-only skins to be introduced in League of Legends. Meddler's statement reads:

"We are going to start by looking at porting over some of the most commonly requested skins, with Star Guardian Seraphine, Redeemed Xayah and Rakan, and hopefully more in the future depending on how those go."

However, they are yet to provide an elaboration on their future plans for the same.

Riot is finally working to bring in the flashy Wild Rift-cosmetic perks in League of Legends

In addition to these three skins, Riot announced that some of the mobile-only thematics will be available on the PC client as well, three years after the very first Wild Rift exclusive skin, Glorious Tryndamere, was released.

Brightmoon and Meddler's statements have certainly left the community elated with this news, although they didn't provide League of Legends fans with a specific timeframe for when they can expect these skins to enter the game's PC version.

While some would argue that Wild Rift shouldn't have exclusive skins since there's "no logical reason," others might contest the fact that the two games use distinct engines. Following that logic, Meddler claimed:

"Now, the two games are pretty different under the hood, so we don't yet have a complete handle on exactly what we will be needed to do that or the timelines and so on."

It seems fairly challenging, if not impossible, to easily transfer one model into another game. However, as revealed by Reddit user MonstrousYi, several esthetic models in Wild Rift are indisputably more detailed than those in League of Legends.

Fans have been asking for the adoption of Wild Rift skins on PC ever since League's handheld version was dropped. The 3D detailed models of the champions, as well as the different Wild Rift-exclusive themes, have made PC gamers envious because their version typically uses models that are more than a decade old.

League's PC fanbase will undoubtedly react rather positively to the addition of Wild Rift-exclusive skins to League of Legends. Additionally, players will benefit from Riot's efforts to revive some older-looking champions such as Aurelion Sol, Ahri, Lee Sin, and Teemo with ASU and VGU.

Furthermore, Riot stated that they're considering updating some of the oldest cosmetics, such as Rugged Garen, which were released long before the conceptualization of Wild Rift itself. Meddler further stated:

"In terms of Splash-Art, we are also still working, of course, to update some of League's older Splash-Art; in some cases porting over Wild Rift's Splashes, in other cases doing some new ones inspired by some of the Wild Rift Splashes."

While there are currently no timelines available for when League of Legends players can anticipate new cosmetics and changes to existing skins arriving, they can expect more updated models on the Rift sometime soon. Riot has assured players that the devs will keep them "in the loop" for further updates.

