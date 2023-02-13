5 best League of Legends jungle champions to pair with reworked Aurelion Sol

League of Legends' highly awaited Aurelion Sol rework is finally up and running on live servers. The mid-lane Cosmic Dragon has now been modified into a traditional control mage with significant adjustments.

His earlier rotating stars are no longer relevant because they demanded that players follow a more traditional strategy. In the current meta, Star Forger will frequently be spotted synergizing with his Jungle partner, shooting black holes at the opponents and playing an important role in late-game ganks.

It's almost as if the new Aurelion Sol was built for the mid-lane, with its reputation for great map impact and heavy damage playstyle. Roaming has a significant impact on champions in this role. Aurelion Sol can move freely and effectively counter all potential opponents, making him a specialist.

Azer Dugalić @Azzapp_LoL Aurelion Sol definitely needs some power shifted to his early game. He is by far the worst mid laner early game but his late game if you get stacks in crazy good. Lowering Q % hp shred per stack is good while giving some early strength would do the trick. Aurelion Sol definitely needs some power shifted to his early game. He is by far the worst mid laner early game but his late game if you get stacks in crazy good. Lowering Q % hp shred per stack is good while giving some early strength would do the trick. https://t.co/FRYX8sphAc

The ideal jungle companion for rigorous mid-laning can assist during wave clear or complement the ally during skirmishes. Here are five top-notch jungle options to pair with Aurelion Sol in League of Legends.

League of Legends champions that form a potent mid-jungle combo with reworked Aurelion Sol

1) Gragas

Gragas, The Rabble Rouser (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Gragas is a powerful early-game jungler who is now one of Aurelion Sol's best allies as they race through the heart of Summoners Rift. League of Legends' Rabble Rouser is a skilled ganker whose Drunken Rage may be used in conjunction with A Sol's Singularity to wreak havoc in the mid-lane.

According to League analytics website u.gg, the A Sol-Gragas duo has a current win percentage of 53.17%

2) Amumu

Amumu, The Sad Mummy (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The Sad Mummy has been a popular pick for junglers since the 12.23 patch buffs, and when it comes to the ideal jungle-mid synergy, only a few come close to his partnership with the reworked Aurelion Sol.

Amumu always needs a mid-lane companion with good damage, decent crowd control, and the ability to deal big AoEs. The reworked Aurelion Sol has every possible trait to complement the Sad Mummy's ability kit.

While an enemy is stunned by Amumu's Q, i.e., Bandage Toss, A Sol can melt down the opponent within seconds with his Q or blaze them gradually with his Singularity. According to u.gg, the A Sol-Amumu duo has a current win percentage of 52.90%.

3) Maokai

Maokai, The Twisted Treant (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

In League of Legends, Maokai has recently gained much popularity as a jungle pick. He is quite powerful and may be a pain to play against in the late game. He synergizes well with Aurelion Sol, as the latter's Q and W combine well with Maokai's R, i.e., Nature's Grasp, to deal lethal blows to opponents.

According to u.gg, the A Sol-Maokai duo has a current win percentage of 52.70 percent.

4) Warwick

Warwick, The Uncaged Wrath (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Warwick is possibly the best League jungler, specializing in the early game and capable of ganking, particularly if he can reach level three and gain access to all of his abilities.

Once all his abilities are gained, The Uncaged Wrath is a perfect pair for A Sol mid, considering both champions showcase deadly crowd control and heavy damage traits. Warwick's R synergizes brilliantly with Aurelion Sol's W, and besides teamfights, the pair clears waves like hay-tweaks.

According to u.gg, the A Sol-Warwick duo has a current win percentage of 52.79 percent.

5) Udyr

Udyr, The Spirit Walker (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Post his rework in Season 12, the Spirit Walker has undoubtedly been the best-performing jungler in League. When paired with the Star Forger in the mid lane, the pair can be lethal with both Es (Singularity and Blazing Stampede) executed on an opponent champion simultaneously.

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Good new Aurelion Sol enjoyers, once Udyr ships + release balance, Stashu can focus the rest of his time on the star dragon. Good new Aurelion Sol enjoyers, once Udyr ships + release balance, Stashu can focus the rest of his time on the star dragon.

It would be terrifying to see A Sol and Udyr, two champions with exceptional mobility, traverse the rift in search of an opposing champion. The duo has a staggering win rate of 54.27%, according to u.gg.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

