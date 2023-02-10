League of Legends' Aurelion Sol rework brings multiple game-breaking bugs

The long-awaited redesign of Aurelion Sol has finally reached League of Legends' live servers, but it came with a couple of game-breaking issues. One of them makes him overpowered, and the other renders one of his abilities completely useless.

For years, Aurelion Sol has been a very specialized champion in League of Legends. He was condemned to near obscurity because of how challenging his kit was to use after being nerfed for how rapidly he could push out mid-waves and rotate. Thus, his play rate was among the lowest.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends The dawn of your cosmos is over. Only I and the stars will remain. The dawn of your cosmos is over. Only I and the stars will remain. https://t.co/geQrbaadhv

The cosmic dragon undoubtedly had his strengths, but Riot Games' designers chose to overhaul his ability kit rather than attempt to balance his existing ones.

Old Aurelion Sol mains and new mid laners are eager to play him thanks to the rework's positive reception from the community. However, he has a few severe issues, which have come to light as the champion has been re-introduced to live servers.

Aurelion Sol had a few bugs in the PBE, but many appeared to have been fixed before he went live. However, his release in patch 13.3 brought two whole new ones.

Ben 🇨🇦 @ItsBenjaminQc so i found this bug when i was testing aurelion sol @Vandiril so i found this bug when i was testing aurelion sol @Vandiril https://t.co/dBhY0KQs4a

Both bugs affect his DoT damage. One seals the death of everyone who is struck by it, while the other makes his W useless for the entire duration of the game. Death doesn't solve the problem, either.

Details about League of Legends bugs found in reworked Aurelion Sol

Popular YouTuber and League of Legends in-house bug hunter, Vandiril, has a talent for spotting issues early. He has contributed to the discovery of some of the most significant bugs in the game's history, highlighting situations in which bugs have interfered with professional play.

However, one of Aurelion Sol's latest bugs was so obvious and bothersome that Vandiril started getting submissions from viewers indicating that the champion's Damage-Over-Time (DoT) lasts until a player dies. The "Inescapable Fate" DoT effect on his E - Singularity was compared to a plague by some people.

The only part of Aurelion Sol's ability kit that has a DoT effect is his E. So even when players are outside of the E's radius, they are still permanently marked with the damage they dealt by standing in it. There have been instances when a player's Rylai’s Crystal Scepter is paired with Singularity's eternal damage to permanently slow down the opponents it hits.

While this bug is game-breakingly awesome, the other issue goes in the opposite direction by permanently disabling his W - Astral Flight.

Aurelion Sol's W typically directs him toward the closest point that retains his destination on the Summoner's Rift. However, if the ability is canceled, it is no longer usable for the rest of the game, even after dying. Players who are impacted by this bug will begin to affect the team.

Additionally, even two days after his release, the reworked Aurelion Sol's abilities, clips, and descriptions haven't been updated on his League of Legends Abilities page.

Aurelion Sol's new abilities are still not updated on the game's official Abilities page (Screengrabbed via Riot Games' League of Legends website - 10/02/23)

For those who routinely read patch notes and play League of Legends, this might not be a major concern. However, those who want to learn about the champion's new kit and see it in action before playing against him won't have a choice but to go for videos on a third-party website.

Riot Games is expected to fix all these bugs and issues within the next few days.

