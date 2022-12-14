How to link Riot Games account with Xbox Game Pass

Riot Games is finally available on the Xbox Game Pass. With a Game Pass membership and Riot Account, one can unlock amazing rewards and member-only benefits.

All players need to do is link their Game Pass and Riot Games accounts. They don't even have to reset any progression they might have made on their original accounts. The process of linking these accounts isn't the easiest. Thankfully, Xbox has officially listed all the steps players need to follow to link them.

Linking Xbox Game Pass and Riot Games will reward players with multiple benefits across several titles

Riot Games has developed some of the most popular games in the world, beginning with League of Legends. The studio has since released massive titles like Valorant and a mobile version of League of Legends.

Any Xbox Game Pass subscriber who plays any or all of these games on their PC can now get some big benefits, thanks to the partnership between Xbox and Riot Games.

Follow the instructions given below to link your Riot Games account to your Xbox Game Pass account:

Step 1: Download and install the Xbox app on your PC and log in with the correct credentials. Make sure you have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is mandatory to unlock the perks.

Step 2: Open the app and select any of the games on which the offer is applicable (League of Legends and Valorant for PC players).

Step 3: Create a Riot Games account. If you already have a pre-existing account, this step will take less time, and all you will have to do is log in with the correct credentials.

Step 4: Once the two accounts are linked, a notification will show a confirmation message. All perks should now be unlocked instantly. However, it can sometimes take up to 24 hours for them to get unlocked.

All perks and benefits after linking Xbox Game Pass and Riot Games accounts

Almost all the live service games of Riot Games are included in the rewards program for Xbox Game Pass users. These include Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra.

The biggest benefit is arguably the unlocking of all Agents and champions in Valorant and League of Legends. The same treatment will be meted out to all champions in Wild Rift and the base card collection in Legends of Runeterra.

Those who link their Game Pass account to their Riot Games account before January 1, 2023, will get a bonus gift across all titles.

The rewards are as follows:

Valorant - Pocket Sage Buddy

League of Legends - Masterwork Chest and Key

Teamfight Tactics - Little Legend Rare Egg

League of Legends: Wild Rift - Random Emote Chest

Legends of Runeterra - Prismatic Chest

Players will also get additional boosts by completing monthly passes in all the eligible games.

Poll : 0 votes