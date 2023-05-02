MLBB Codes May 2023: How to redeem rewards, and more 

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) is an amazing action RPG game that has acquired a huge player base in the mobile gaming community. The game provides plenty of monthly codes for players to help them get diamonds, hero skins, discount coupons, and profile borders. However, these codes are spread across different live streams, social media promotions, and official tournaments, making them difficult to find.

The game's developer, Montoon, releases many redeem codes with different patch updates for promotional purposes. Many of these codes work on a first-come, first-serve basis. Some are even only available to a limited number of users. Therefore, many of these codes may be well past their expiration date.

However, there are many new codes available for May 2023. This article focuses on gathering Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes for the month from different sources in one place.

All MLBB codes for May 2023: Rewards, how to redeem, and more

Five MLBB codes are active as of May 2023. With the new update, there have been some adjustments to the list of Mobile Legends heroes. Players can also use these codes to get new hero skins for the new hero tier list. They might also get other rewards like diamonds, magic dust, and other in-game items.

The currently available Mobile Legends: Bang Bang redeem codes for May 2023 are:

2a3vc6sne9c322r3g (New)

yeagrbvvyn9q22mh9

v399g9t35bcs22krk

tdau2xcp7nmb22k56

HOLAMLBB (New players only)

However, you should know that just like other mobile online battle arena (MOBA) games, the redeem codes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang are often for a limited time period or a limited number of players. Hence, some of the codes might not function after being used by others.

Expired MLBB redeem codes from April 2023

Montoon also released multiple Mobile Legends Bang Bang redeem codes for April 2023. However, these codes have expired, so the game will generate a “Redemption Code Already Been Used” error if any user tries to redeem these codes. You can check out the redemption code from April 2023 here.

How to redeem Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes: Step-by-step guide

Redeeming MLBB codes guide (Image via Montoon)

Here are a few simple steps to redeem MLBB codes for May 2023. Here’s a guide to help you with that:

Open the game, and once on the homepage, open settings.

Go to the user profile and copy the server ID from there. 1

Now go to the code redemption page and complete all the details. Users must then enter the code, their region ID, and their game ID.

Now press ‘send’ to enter the information. Users will get a verification code in their mailbox.

On successful redemption of these codes, the player will get a message saying "Success."

Thereafter, players can get their rewards for the redemption of the code. Players should note that once the process has been completed, these codes cannot be used again with the same game ID.

