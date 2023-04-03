MLBB Codes April 2023: How to redeem, rewards, and more 

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) is among the most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games currently available. The game takes players on a journey through a fantasy world. You can choose your heroes and fight the opposition heroes until all the towers of one team are destroyed by the other. Montoon, the game's developers, often releases redeem codes that players can use to acquire free in-game items like Magic Dust and Diamonds.

There are a few codes for MLBB players this month as well. Players can get skins, diamonds, and magic dust, among other rewards, by redeeming these codes.

This article provides the codes available for MLBB this month. Use the rewards to get new accessories and items in the game.

All MLBB codes for April 2023: Rewards, how to redeem them, and more

There are four Mobile Legends codes available in April 2023. However, players should know that some codes might not be redeemable. Some Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes are only available for a limited time. Meaning, if a code has a limit of 100, it cannot be redeemed by anyone else after the first hundred players claim it.

All the available codes for Mobile Legends Bang Bang April 2023 are listed below:

tdau2xcp7nmb22k56

HOLAMLBB (new players only)

yeagrbvvyn9q22mh9

v399g9t35bcs22krk - Free Rewards

How to redeem MLBB codes

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you redeem your Mobile Legends Bang Bang codes:

Open the game and go to Settings.

Find the Mobile Legends code exchange page.

Players need to log in to their accounts to redeem these codes. To find your ID, you can tap on the profile icon showing on the top right side of the screen.

Go to the Mobile Legends website and visit the Code exchange page. There you will have to enter your ID in the Game ID box and press Send.

Now you will find an in-game mail in the Mobile Legends app that will contain a code. Copy that code and paste it into the Verification Code section on the website. Remember that these verification codes will only be available for 30 minutes.

Once you have entered the code, you can start redeeming these Mobile Legends codes for different in-game rewards. Players should also remember that once the process is completed, they will not need to repeat it again.

