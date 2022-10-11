FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards - Expected release dates, how to get, and more

The Prime Gaming rewards for FIFA 23 aren't out yet, leading to speculation about whether EA Sports will bring them back this year. The rewards have been a part of every annual release since FIFA 19. Although there is currently no official information, the feature will almost certainly return again. In previous games, players with a Prime Gaming subscription would receive a free FUT pack every month.

Prime Gaming rewards allow subscribers of Amazon's services to get a variety of rewards. It's a loyalty program that unlocks freebies in different video games. All FIFA 23 players subscribed to Prime Gaming will be eligible for the rewards, irrespective of the platform they're playing the game on.

FIFA 23 players will potentially get packs and other rewards once the Prime Gaming program goes live

The most common query is regarding when the program could go live. EA Sports may not have announced anything yet, but a similar format has followed in the last few years. Typically, EA Sports releases the rewards once every month in association with Amazon.

The program starts in October, and the rewards are usually handed out on the last Monday of the month. The pattern was observed in FIFA 22 as well, and if the same routine is followed this time around, the first rewards should be available on October 24.

It should be noted that this hasn't been confirmed as of now, and players are advised to wait for official information. Typically, the rewards are unlocked at 6:00 pm UK Time, and that's unlikely to change.

As for the nature of the rewards, the previous ones featured bundles of multiple packs. The same is likely to occur when Prime Gaming comes to FIFA 23. Although the packs aren't particularly valuable, players can always use them to get more resources and improve their squads.

How to obtain the Prime Gaming rewards in FIFA 23

Once the rewards are made available in the game, the redemption process is relatively easy. Players will have to be subscribed to the service to obtain the rewards in the game. Additionally, they will need to perform certain steps if their accounts aren't linked.

Step 1: Go to the Prime Gaming website. You will find options to link different accounts here. Click on the 'Account' button, then 'Link Twitch Account.' You'll need to have your EA account linked to your Prime Gaming account before you can claim the rewards.

Step 2: You can then claim the rewards on the website's main page.

Step 3: Once claimed, the packs can be opened in the in-game store. You can then add the resources to your squad.

It remains to be seen when EA Sports will introduce this year's rewards. As mentioned earlier, the packs can drop some great rewards if a player is lucky enough. Alternatively, players can also use these cards to complete SBCs that grant additional rewards.

