How to get Prime Gaming Halloween treat in Pokemon GO

To celebrate the Halloween season, Pokemon GO and Amazon's Prime Gaming have teamed up to offer players a variety of benefits.

Prime Gaming has been a valuable tool for gamers since it debuted in 2020. Over the years, the service has collaborated with popular titles to provide in-game rewards/gifts to those who sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership.

Niantic recently announced that Pokemon GO will be joining the catalog of titles that will be providing rewards to players via Prime Gaming.

It must be noted, however, that the method Pokemon GO players must use to get these special rewards differs slightly from most of the other Amazon-supported games.

Pokemon GO and Amazon Prime Halloween rewards include Poffin, Ultra Balls, and Max Revives

The official artwork announcing the Halloween collaboration between Amazon's Prime Gaming service and Niantic's popular Pokemon mobile game (Image via Niantic)

To obtain the rewards of the Pokemon GO and Prime Gaming collaboration, players will first need a subscription to the service.

It should be noted that Prime Gaming is linked to Amazon Prime. This means that if someone has an Amazon Prime membership, they will be subscribed to Prime Gaming at no additional cost.

Once you have a Prime Gaming subscription, you can go to the service's official website and log in to your active Amazon Prime account by clicking on the "Sign In" option. After logging in, select the Pokemon GO option from the catalog. You will receive a personalized code.

Once you get the code, navigate to the official Niantic Offer Redemption page. You can use the link provided here to be directed to the website. After entering the credentials of your in-game account, a tab will be provided for you to input the code given by Prime Gaming.

Once you have entered the code, open the game. Your items will be waiting for you.

Upon redeeming the code, players will receive 20 Ultra Balls, five Max Revives, and one Poffin.

These items can be quite helpful for the upcoming Halloween season. Having Ultra Balls will help trainers catch all of the creatures that have an increased spawn rate during the event. Multiple Ghost-type Pokemon like Litwick and Gastly are expected to make many appearances.

The Max Revives are great for players who want to partake in Raid Battles. These types of battles are one of the only ways players can catch Legendary Pokemon. Trainers are encouraged to get a group of their strongest allies together to challenge the menacing Raid Bosses.

Players can get the most benefit from Poffins if they choose to partake in events like Community Days. Poffins can be fed to the trainer's buddy Pokemon to max out their affection, thus maximizing the amount of time they can stroll around the map. These items are also great for maxing out a Pokemon's buddy rank.

While not exclusive cosmetics or Pokecoins, this month's Prime Gaming rewards for Pokemon GO are still great, especially since they're free for those with an existing Amazon Prime account.

