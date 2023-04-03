All WWE 2K23 April 2023 locker codes

As April 2023 commences, WWE 2K23 will continue to hand out free Locker Codes to keen-eyed players. They are usually handed out on social media or during Premium Live Events like WrestleMania. Two codes were shared during the two-night event but will only be available for a limited time. They offer many substantial rewards, so it's worth trying to acquire them.

This article will provide updates throughout April 2023 with all the locker codes that the game offers players. We will also highlight what these codes offer and their expiration dates. The codes give players new cards, packs, and characters for the MyFaction mode. Here’s what to expect.

April 2023 locker codes in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23’s locker codes grant various benefits to players taking part in the MyFaction system. Early codes would offer managers, while those that came later awarded free packs and even MyFaction Points (MFPs).

None of the codes for the game have expired yet, aside from two that have limited dates. Limited-time codes will be on a separate list, with the date also mentioned, so players won’t have to worry about potentially missing them.

Active Locker Codes

AUSTIN316ESB: Steve Austin “Broken Skull” emerald card

Steve Austin “Broken Skull” emerald card NEWDAYROCKS: Xavier Woods emerald manager

Xavier Woods emerald manager UPUPDOWNDOWN: Tyler Breeze emerald manager

Limited Time codes

WWE2K23MANIA: WrestleMania Deluxe Pack x1, Superstars Series I Basic Packs x2, 3000 MFP (Expires April 5, 2023)

WrestleMania Deluxe Pack x1, Superstars Series I Basic Packs x2, 3000 MFP (Expires April 5, 2023) EVENSTRONGER23: Superstars Series I Basic Packs x3, 3000 MFP (Expires April 5, 2023)

Two codes will never expire since the WWE 2K23 rewards offered along with them are unlocked in the game. These include the Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze cards.

WWE may announce other limited-time codes during Premium Live Events, so follow this article for updated usable codes in the MyFaction mode.

Redemption Instructions in WWE 2K23

Boot up the game and enter MyFaction Mode (Home Tab)

In MyFaction mode, be on the “Live” tab

Click the “Locker Codes” tab, and enter the code as written above

The reward will be given to you after a brief moment

Card Packs will be in the “Store” tab, in the “Unopened Packs” section

Whether celebrating milestones, real-life events, or people in WWE 2K23, more codes are expected to be introduced. We will keep you updated with all the new Locker Codes for April 2023 in what could be the best WWE game ever.

