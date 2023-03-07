Released star to return, title chase - 5 possible directions for WWE's Xavier Woods following Kofi Kingston's injury on SmackDown

Xavier Woods' immediate future in WWE is no longer clear. The talented star has spent the past nine years paired up with Big E & Kofi Kingston as The New Day. The trio have had nearly unparalleled success as a unit, winning a dozen tag team titles collectively.

Unfortunately, things have gone south for the stable. The charismatic powerhouse Big E suffered a horrific injury over a year ago and is yet to return to the ring. It isn't yet clear if he ever will. Woods & Kingston have worked as a duo ever since, but another injury has interfered with the stable's plans.

Kofi apparently suffered an injury of some kind during the most recent WWE SmackDown episode. While details on his injury aren't yet known, there's a strong chance that the former WWE Champion will be unable to compete for the foreseeable future.

With both Big E & Kofi Kingston out of action, Xavier Woods is on his own for the first time in almost a decade. What can the talented star do moving forward? How could World Wrestling Entertainment use the intelligent & charismatic superstar?

Below are five possible directions for WWE's Xavier Woods following Kofi Kingston's injury on SmackDown.

#5. He could move to Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW offers a unique flavor

For a brief period of time, The New Day were split thanks to the WWE Draft. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods were moved to one show while Big E moved to another. None of the members seemed to like the decision, but it did seem to work out in Big E's favor as he went on to become the WWE Champion.

A similar change in scenery could benefit Woods. The former tag team champion could move to Monday Night RAW and start to work his way up the card, earning his spot as a singles star.

Woods could feud with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Judgment Day while on the red brand. Any of those matches & rivalries could help elevate him to the next level as a singles star.

#4. Xavier Woods could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Imperium on SmackDown

Xavier Woods has often mentioned two major goals he has as a singles competitor. Perhaps the most notable is winning the King of the Ring Tournament. Thankfully, he successfully did just that in 2021.

His other major goal is to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Woods is yet to capture the belt, and he'd certainly have a difficult time given how dominant the current champion is. Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and has been since last year.

Still, Woods is likely up for the challenge. Both Big E and Kofi Kingston have won singles gold, including the coveted WWE Championship. With them away, could Woods challenge The Ring General and win the belt he covets the most?

#3. He could return to NXT and try to become NXT Champion

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 After nearly a decade absence from NXT Xavier Woods is now one half of the NXT tag team champions with Kofi Kingston. #NXTDeadline After nearly a decade absence from NXT Xavier Woods is now one half of the NXT tag team champions with Kofi Kingston. #NXTDeadline https://t.co/fqbMDeokdI

NXT is WWE's third brand and the developmental territory for the promotion. Based out of Florida, NXT television airs on USA Network each week and features a blend of extraordinary talent and young, green wrestlers attempting to become bonafide superstars.

Xavier Woods is no stranger to NXT. He was part of the brand prior to being called up to WWE's main roster and recently returned to hold the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Kofi Kingston. Their tenure on the brand has ended, but things could change now that Kingston is injured.

The former King of the Ring could potentially return to NXT, but this time as a singles star. He's never held a singles belt in World Wrestling Entertainment and NXT has two he could compete for. Doing so may give him momentum for a future singles run on either RAW or SmackDown.

#2. Woods could turn heel

Xavier Woods is on his own

The New Day have been together for a long time. The group first formed with Woods seemingly displaying heel tendencies, but upon officially debuting, the trio were babyfaces. Despite how they were presented, the fans did not buy into them. The audience's reaction ultimately led to the trio becoming villains.

Inevitably, the charisma of all three men won over the crowd and they once again became babyfaces. For over half a decade, they've remained heroes in the eyes of the fans. With such a long run as a beloved character behind him, it may be time for Woods to turn to the dark side once more.

Xavier is tremendously talented and likable, but he can play an annoying villain exceptionally well. With Big E & Kofi Kingston no longer by his side, a heel turn could help push Woods higher up the card and give his character more of an edge.

#1. Tyler Breeze could return to WWE and be Woods' partner until his stablemates recover

Tyler Breeze has been wrestling since 2007. The Canadian star trained under Lance Storm before signing with WWE and reporting to Florida Championship Wrestling in 2010. After a handful of years, he developed the male model gimmick and the rest, as they say, is history.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion was sadly released by WWE on June 25th, 2021. While he hasn't returned to action since, Breeze has appeared on WWE's The Bump and the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Breeze & Woods are longtime friends. They have fantastic on-screen chemistry that could come into play on television moving forward. With Kofi out for an unannounced amount of time and Big E still dealing with his career-threatening neck injury, teaming with Breeze could be the next best move for The New Day member.

