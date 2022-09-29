Tyler Breeze was an integral part of WWE a few years ago. He was let go by the company and hasn't been rehired yet. He is scheduled to appear on The Bump on October 5, 2022.

Over the years, Breeze has earned fans on the main roster, in NXT, and also on YouTube. If you're wondering what was the date he was released, we've got you covered.

When was Tyler Breeze released by WWE?

Breeze was released by the company on June 25, 2021, along with his tag team partner Fandango. The duo had a great stint in NXT before being let go by the promotion.

In recent years, fans have seen WWE release major stars like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe due to budget cuts. Unfortunately, Breeze also fell victim to the procedure. Hopefully, he will return to the company very soon now that Triple H is in power.

Tyler Breeze had an eventful career in WWE before his release

Although Breeze debuted for NXT back in 2012, he got his current ring name in 2013. His gimmick featured him as a heel who was obsessed with taking selfies. He used to take selfies throughout his entrance and also took selfies with the competitors he defeated.

His first major rivalry took place against CJ Parker. The feud was short-lived. Breeze slowly transitioned to the main event division and also challenged for the NXT Championship several times. His rivalry with champion Neville was appreciated by fans.

Tyler's career was on the decline after debuting on the main roster. At one point, he went on an over 20-match losing streak. Thankfully, the company paired him with Fandango to rekindle his career.

The two were called Breezango and were an interesting part of the programming. Fans loved "Fashion Files", a weekly comedy skit featuring Breezango. The two also represented SmackDown in a 10-man tag team match at Survivor Series.

After returning to NXT, Tyler Breeze and Fandango became NXT Tag Team Champions after defeating Imperium. After a 56-day title reign, they lost the titles to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. After a few more matches, they were released by the promotion.

